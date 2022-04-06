A WILDLIFE charity has issued an appeal to dog owners following a spate of sheep deaths caused by dogs on the Gwent Levels near Newport.

Three pregnant sheep were chased by dogs which were running loose on the Great Traston Meadows in Nash. The sheep and their unborn young died from stress and shock-related injuries. A fourth pregnant ewe remains seriously injured.

The Gwent Wildlife Trust has asked dog walkers to keep their dogs on a lead following the attacks.

The sheep attacks by dogs have occurred over the last few weeks at the meadows, which Gwent Wildlife Trust manage, and are grazed with sheep in the winter months that are owned by a local farmer.

Three pregnant ewes died as a result of dog attacks. (Picture: R Waller)

Great Traston Meadows is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). The nature reserve is bursting with life in the summer, brimming with wildflowers, butterflies, bees and birds, and is free and accessible to anyone.

Sheep graze the reserve during the winter months, which in turn help manage the meadows to benefit wildlife in the spring and summer.

Gwent Wildlife Trust’s Head of Nature Recovery Gemma Bodé said: “We of course want to encourage people to enjoy the wildlife and green space on our reserves and to this end we do allow visitors to bring dogs onto most of our sites, however, we do expect all dogs to be under close control in order to protect wildlife and other people visiting the sites.

“And it is an absolute requirement that when livestock including sheep and cattle are present, dogs are kept on a lead at all times.

“This is especially important when sheep are present because they are so vulnerable especially when in lamb; many dogs by instinct want to chase sheep and even if they do not physically attack them, being chased by a dog can so traumatise sheep that they die of shock or abort their lambs.

Great Traston Meadows in Nash. (Gwent Wildlife Trust)

"And sadly, this has been the case recently at Great Traston Meadows.

“Our graziers are so important to us and the work that we do in managing our nature reserves for wildlife, for little return, and we have a duty to support them and protect them from the financial cost and trauma caused by dogs worrying and killing their stock.

“So, we appeal to all dog owners to be vigilant when at Great Traston Meadows and any of our other nature reserves where we allow dogs to be walked."

Following the recent sheep deaths, the Trust added that they will be putting further signage on the reserve at Great Traston reminding dog owners about their legal obligations to keep their dogs under control.

They also say they will not hesitate to prosecute the owners of dogs who disobey the rules and put wildlife, livestock and other people’s lives are risk.