Homes and businesses were evacuated when an electrical substation caught fire in Newport, it has been confirmed.

The emergency services were called to an electrical sub station on fire near to Somerton Park and Cromwell Road – in the Maindee area of the city.

Footage taken from near the scene on Saturday evening (April 2) at around 8.42pm showed the site well ablaze.

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from both Maindee and Malpas Fire Stations in a bit to extinguish the flames.

After assessing the scene, the decision was made to evacuate two residential properties and a commercial premises.

In terms of wider disruption, the fire left 900 homes across Newport without power for a number of hours.

Specialist equipment was used in the efforts to tackle the fire – including ground monitors and hose reel jets.

Residents were allowed back into their houses at around 11pm, once the fire was contained.

At this time, there is no indication as to what caused the fire.

Gwent Police were not caused as a direct result of the fire, but officers were scrambled after the resulting power cut rendered nearby traffic lights offline.

By 5am the following morning, power was restored across the city.

However, Western Power Distribution (WPD) have warned that further spells of minor disruption could be expected during future work to repair the substation.

Statement from fire service in full

A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service told the Argus: “At approximately 8.42pm on Saturday the 2nd of April 2022, we received reports of a fire near Somerton Park and Cromwell Road in Maindee, Newport.

“Crews from Maindee and Malpas Stations attended the scene and upon arrival, assessed the situation and evacuated 2 residential properties and one commercial premises.

“Firefighters worked alongside emergency service colleagues and partners to secure the scene and make the area safe. Crews used specialist equipment including ground monitors and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

“Residents were informed they could return to their properties and a stop message was received at approximately 11.01pm.”