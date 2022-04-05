TWO people from Caerphilly are due to appear in court this week after being charged with owning or being in control of the dog which killed a 10-year-old boy.

Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the dog while playing at a friend’s house after school in November of last year.

Gwent Police were called to an address in Pentwyn, Penyrhoel, Caerphilly at around 3.55pm on Monday, November 8, following reports of a dog attack.

Officers attended, including firearms officers and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Now, Amy Salter, 28, of Llanfabon Drive, Trethomas, and Brandon Hayden, 19, of Pen Y Bryn, Penyrheol are due to appear at Newport Magistrates Court.

The pair are charged with being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

Hayden is also charged with three additional counts of being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control - resulting in no injury.

These three charges relate to incidents on November 4, 2021 - in the vicinity of the Top Shops.

He is also charged with two counts of being the owner or person in charge of dog dangerously out of control, causing injury.

These charges relate to two incidents - one on November 4, 2021 and another on November 7, 2021. A man was injured in the first incident, a woman in the second.

All of the above charges relate to the dog named 'Beast'.

Police have confirmed that the dog was a breed known as an American bully or XL bully, not a breed currently banned in the UK.

Salter and Hayden are to appear at Newport Magistrates Court at 2pm on Thursday, April 7.