A BRANCH of Superdrug is set to close after three decades of service in a Gwent town.
The popular health and beauty retailer – which is located in the Cibi Walk precinct in Abergavenny – will close in two weeks’ time, on Saturday, April 23.
The Argus called the store with a staff member confirming the closure and that no new stock is being delivered to the shop.
News of Superdrug’s departure was met with sadness on social media, considering the longevity of the store in the Monmouthshire town.
According to local reports, Superdrug had asked to renew its lease, but the request was declined by Cibi Walk.
The shop unit is currently up for let with a rent of £47,000 per year.
There is speculation that the unit could become a charity shop for the Red Cross, specialising in furniture – however, this has not been formally confirmed.
Representatives for Cibi Walk in Abergavenny and Superdrug have been approached for comment.
