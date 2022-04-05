Throwing on a tracksuit, jumping on the sofa and watching your favourite Netflix series is one of life’s small pleasers and now, thanks to boohooMAN, you can get paid £1,500 to do just that.

The online retailer is looking for one lucky Brit to be their new official tracksuit tester with expertise in lounging required for the role.

They are searching for someone who lives and breathes relaxation. The ideal candidate needs to have in-depth knowledge on the best ways to lounge. Experience wearing lots of tracksuits desirable.

In return for their expert sofa skills, the tracksuit tester will receive £1500, and get to keep all of the tracksuits sent to them.

A message on the boohooMAN website reads: “We are on the lookout for one lucky Brit to test out a selection of our tracksuits! The best bit? You'll get paid £1,500 to do it.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that whether you're working from home or just chatting on yet another Zoom date, tracksuits are a staple piece in our wardrobes.

“With this in mind, boohooMAN needs YOU to review our tracksuits to make sure they are up to the mark. In exchange for your expertise, boohooMAN will provide you with a whopping £1,500 in cash, AND you get to keep all of the tracksuits you test out!”

Job responsibilities and rewards include:

The ability to test out five boohooMAN tracksuits during activities including watching Netflix, playing video games and napping.

Sharing progress of the role via Instagram, and giving feedback on the comfortability of each tracksuit.

In reward for the lounging expertise, the hired tester will receive £1500 and keep all of the tracksuits tested.

How to apply for 'tracksuit tester role with bohooMAN

Sound like a bit of you? If you think you’re up for the job, apply through the link here before 15/04/2022 to be in with a chance of becoming boohooMAN’s new tracksuit tester!

For full terms and conditions, you can head to the boohooMAN website.