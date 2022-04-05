Marks and Spencer has launched a new kids collection to celebrate 120 years of Beatrix Potter's Peter Rabbit.

The retailer's new collection includes everything from soft toys to slippers and outfits.

With prices starting at just £12 for a Peter Rabbit comforter and go up to £25 for a bedding set.

Whether for your little one or a gift, there's plenty to choose from in the collection and we have put together some of our top picks.

M&S Peter Rabbit Kids Collection

This Pure Cotton Peter Rabbit Shawl makes an adorable gift for a new arrival.

One side of the reversible shawl features an all-over colourful print and the other is striped with an embroidered design.

Buy it here.

2pc Pure Cotton Cord Peter Rabbit Outfit

The two-piece set comes with a pinny-style corduroy dress and printed woven blouse.

The blouse has a Peter Pan collar and the stitched rabbit on the dress gives a cute look for any baby or toddler.

Buy it here.

3pc Cotton Rich Peter Rabbit Outfit

This two-piece set includes a bodysuit with tipping on the short sleeves and collar, together with striped dungarees and matching socks.

The dungarees are decorated with Peter Rabbit embroidery and a special jubilee patch.

Buy it here.

Shop the collection in-store and online (M&S)

2pk Pure Cotton Peter Rabbit Sleepsuits

This lovely pack of two long-sleeved designs with integral scratch mitts so they can't be pulled off.

One is striped with an embroidered chest motif of Peter Rabbit holding a balloon, while the other has an all-over character and balloon print.

Buy it here.

Peter Rabbit Soft Toy

Huggably soft and ideal for cuddling, this children’s soft toy is the perfect lovable friend for your little one.

Buy it here.

Pure Cotton Peter Rabbit Dress

This dress with a sleeveless design and pretty scalloped edges is perfect for celebrating Peter Rabbit's jubilee.

Buy it here.