VAUGHAN Gething says the Welsh Government will "future-proof" the nation's workforce with fresh investment in employees' skills.

He has announced a further £4.5 million to fund a Flexible Skills Programme for another three years.

The programme started in 2015 and is aimed at boosting skills in existing programmes or where government support is needed for a specific project.

This will help drive future economic investment in Wales and prepare workers for new opportunities, economy minister Mr Gething said.

So far, companies like Airbus have used the funding to develop workers' green skills and prepare the aerospace sector for future decarbonisation. The company plans to build the world's first emissions-free airliner by 2035.

Other sectors to receive a share of the programme's previous funding include tourism, hospitality, engineering and manufacturing.

As part of the programme, employers that take part must match-fund any government investment, meaning the fund is now worth £9 million.

“Supporting Welsh businesses to adapt, grow their workforce and develop skills is essential to our ambitions for a more prosperous Welsh economy post-pandemic," Mr Gething said.

“We have set out a clear vision for a fairer and more equal Wales, where we work to ensure nobody is left behind or held back, and with a commitment to changing people's lives for the better.

“The programme supports our Plan for Employability and Skills and further drives workforce diversity, making the most of our talent in Wales, and shaping an economy that works for everyone.

“The coronavirus pandemic has shown us the importance of being flexible and resilient in the face of immensely challenging situations. This important programme will also help future proof our talented Welsh workforce.”