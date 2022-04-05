For the first time in five years, popular and trendy restaurant Bill's is launching a new menu across all its sites.

Since its opening back in 2001 as a greengrocer, Bill's has become the no.1 spot for healthy and indulgent food and hopes to continue its reputation with its new menu.

Launching on Monday, April 11, the menu will explore current trends just in time for Spring.

The new menu will see nearly a third of it comprised of plant-based alternatives and new 'extra' dishes that will give you a taste of luxury at an affordable price.

Bill's new burger. (Bill's)

This includes the Black Gold Burger (£15.95) that contains a chargrilled premium beef patty with black truffle fondue, topped off with 24-carat gold flakes sandwiched on a seeded brioche bun.

Plus, there's the Dirty Vegan Burger (£12.50) made up of a “Cheese” topped vegan patty in vegan brioche, with truffle hot sauce, vegan mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion with rosemary salted fries on the side.

But if you'd rather opt for a salad then do not worry as there is the Santorini Salad (£13.50) with watermelon, feta, mint, olives, cucumber, red onion, tomato, pumpkin seeds and date molasses.

There's even new options for sharing platters with the Cheese and Truffle Fondue (£8.95) with sourdough bread.

As well as the yummy deserts like the new Banoffee Split (£6.75) featuring fresh banana, dulce de leche, vanilla ice cream, hazelnut, chocolate, and biscuit with whipped cream and cherry.

Bill's Brunch. (Bill's)

Or the Italian classic Tirami-Sub-Zero (£6.75) comprised of coffee, amaretti, and an ice cream tiramisu sundae.

Bill's is famed for its Brunch menu and has some exciting news for fans, as it will now extend its brunch menu until 5pm.

Diners can choose from the popular Pancakes with Bacon (£9.95) to Bill's Big Brunch (£12.95) or even Bill's Plant Plate (£12.95).

Bill’s is open seven days a week with stores natiowide.