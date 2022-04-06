A MONMOUTHSHIRE woman has been fined after her dog injured another person at a railway station.
Monika Gornik, 42, of Trewen Road, Trewen was fined £400 and ordered to pay £100 compensation after her black and white Labrador/lurcher cross was found to have been dangerously out of control and injured another person at Cwmbran Railway Station.
The offence took place on August 5 and Gornik pleaded guilty at Newport Magistrates Court on March 31.
The dog was ordered to be kept on a lead and muzzled when in public
However, the court found the dog’s temperament "does not cause grave concern" and the defendant is "not an unfit person". It was ordered for the animal to be kept on a lead and muzzed when in public, although a contingency order has been placed for the destruction of the dog if it is not kept under "proper control".
Gornik also had to pay £40 and £85 costs.
