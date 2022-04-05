It's all systems go for the 2022 South Wales Argus School and Education Awards, which will be played out at Rougemont School in Newport this Thursday.

Some 250 guests, including finalists, headline backers Cardiff Metropolitan University and an array of award category sponsors, are set to be in attendance for what promises to be a special night.

Baroness Wilcox of Newport, the first female leader of the city’s council, is the event’s guest speaker, while journalist Rob Stokes will host the ceremony.

A total of 15 prizes are up for grabs on the night, as the school and education awards switches back to an in-person event after Covid forced the ceremony to go online.

“The South Wales Argus is proud to be holding the fourth annual Schools & Education Awards, in association with Cardiff Metropolitan University, to put the spotlight on the hardworking and inspirational people that do so much to prepare our children for a brighter future,” said South Wales Argus MD Hussain Bayoomi.

“It goes without saying that the past two years have been especially challenging for our teachers, lecturers, early years practitioners and the many others who contribute to school and college life and we want to celebrate how they’ve overcome adversity, shown strength and innovated to make sure they have been able to encourage and mentor their pupils and students to achieve their full academic and social potential, as well as develop parent engagement and support fellow members of staff.

“We firmly believe it’s the role of local newspapers to celebrate their achievements, share their stories and create a permanent record to inspire others.

“The South Wales Argus is deeply grateful to the sponsors of the Schools & Education Awards 2021/22, whose support has allowed us to hold our ceremony in such style, and we’re thrilled that this year’s ceremony on Thursday, April 7 is a live event once again.”

Here is a list of the awards on offer, their sponsors and the finalists:-

Above and Beyond sponsored by Caerphilly CBC – Gareth Rees, Paul Rowlands and Nathan Williams (Cwm Ifor Primary School), Helen Zammitt (Goytre Fawr Primary School) and Trinity Fields School & Resource Centre.

Digital Innovation sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society – Duolingo, Nick South (Western Power Distribution) and Cardiff and Vale Music Service.

Teaching Assistant of the Year sponsored by New Directions – Hayley Best (St David’s RC Primary, Cwmbran), Julietta Howell (St John’s College, Cardiff) and Sarah Osmond (Crownbridge School).

New Teacher of the Year sponsored by Cintec – Holly Gordon (Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School), Ray Morgan (Coleg Gwent) and Sian Stagg (Coed Eva Primary School).

FE Lecturer of the Year sponsored by Western Power Distribution – Jane Price (Coleg Gwent), Peter Britton (Coleg Gwent) and Adam Jones (Coleg Gwent).

Early Years Education sponsored by University of South Wales – Burleigh House Day Nursery, Sonja Goss (George Street Primary School, Pontypool) and TOG’s (Torfaen Opportunity Group] Disabled Children's Centre, New Inn).

Lifetime Achievement sponsored by Western Power Distribution – Terri Booth (Bassaleg School), Christine Jenkins and Theresa Harwood (Coleg Gwent).

Head Teacher of the Year sponsored by Portal Training – Sharon Pascoe (Fochriw Primary School), Ian Elliott (Trinity Fields School & Resource Centre) and Lee Jarvis (St Martin’s School).

Primary School Teacher of the Year sponsored by Blaenau Gwent CBC – Matthew Butcher (Coed Eva Primary School), Paige Jenkins (Glasllwch School), Sarah Stow (Hendre Infants School) and Rachel Morris (High Cross Primary School).

Secondary School Teacher of the Year sponsored by University of South Wales – David James (Abertillery Learning Community), Ben Powell (Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School) and Nicholas King (St Julian’s School).

Best Welsh Language Initiative sponsored by Coleg Gwent – Cymraeg I Blant Casnewydd, Cylch Meithrin Y Delyn and Menter Iaith Casnewydd.

Welsh Medium Teacher of the Year sponsored by Newport City Council – Iestyn Ap Rhobert (Coleg Gwent) and Jacqui Spiller (Coleg Gwent).

Primary School of the Year sponsored by Icon Creative Design – Langstone Primary School, Cwm Ifor School and Fochriw Primary School.

Secondary School of the Year sponsored by Portal Training – St Martin’s School, Rougemont School, Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw.

School of the Year sponsored by Cardiff Met University.

Souvenir issue sponsored by George Street Furnishers.