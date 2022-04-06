TODAY marks a significant new chapter in the law for married couples who wish to split amicably.

Couples in Wales and England will now be able to start divorce proceedings without having to apportion blame.

Campaigners have hailed the new law as a "hallelujah moment" that could reduce potential conflict between spouses who no longer wish to be married.

Until this week in England and Wales, unless someone could prove there was adultery, unreasonable behaviour or desertion, the only way to obtain a divorce without their spouse’s agreement was to live apart for five years.

Newport solicitor Zep Bellavia said the introduction of no-fault divorces is "one of the most welcome changes to family law for decades".

Although it has been delayed by Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, the law change will be "welcomed by the majority of solicitors" including those in family law who have long viewed the previous criteria for divorce proceedings as "out of date", Mr Bellavia said.

"The end of a marriage is a painful time for all involved but the current process – which effectively means one party must be at fault – can make the situation even worse," he added.

Newport solicitor Zep Bellavia, managing director of Bellavia & Associates.

From tomorrow, couples or individuals will only have to tell the court their marriage has broken down irretrievably. Other changes to come into effect this week include the procedure of joint divorce applications and online divorce processes.

Mr Bellavia said "removing blame and simplifying the system is a good thing".

"No-fault divorces will reduce conflict and allow divorcing couples to focus on their children and finances rather than who is to blame for the irretrievable breakdown," he added.

"The changes are not about making divorce easier or downgrading the importance of marriage; they recognise the world has changed and divorce should not be made any more painful than it already is.

"It has taken a long time for the divorce laws to catch up with the modern world, but we should welcome these changes. They will be good for couples and their families."