Nando’s has launched new menu items in time for summer.
The menu shake-up means new items will be available, including the Quinoa & PERi-Tomato salad and Smoky Churrasco baste.
The restaurant chain's new Quinoa & PERi-Tomato salad is a combination of lettuce and semi-dried PERi-tomatoes with quinoa, lightly salted pitta croutons and feta in a lemon and wild garlic dressing.
You can have the salad on it's own or as a side to share and you also have the option to add chicken, halloumi or the PERi-PERi Plant Strips.
Replacing Mango and Lime is the Smoky Churrasco baste and it's thought that PERi-PERi fans will enjoy it as it's labelled as Hot on the PERi-ometer.
If you’re looking to get into the BBQ mood, Nando’s has you covered.
READ MORE: PizzaExpress launches new Spring menu nationwide - See the menu here
READ MORE: Costa Coffee and M&S Food have teamed up on a Spring menu for 2022 - Here's what I thought
The Smoky Churrasco baste will add a rich smoky kick to dishes served at Nando’s as it combines flavours of its African Bird’s Eye Chilli with notes of grilled tomato and paprika with a hint of lemon and garlic.
That’s not all though as calorie information is also set to be added to the Nando’s menu.
The new menu items are available now until Friday September 9, 2022.
You can find out more via the Nando’s website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.