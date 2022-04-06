A POPULAR fast food retailer is to open a brand new store not too far away from Newport.

American burger brand Five Guys will open its new restaurant on Newport Road in Cardiff, next week.

It’ll be opening in the old Frankie and Benny’s store, which has been closed for some time.

Five Guys is best known for serving a range of made-to-order burgers and hot dogs, as well as fries and milkshakes.

Founded in Virginia in 1986 and launched in the UK in 2013 in London’s Covent Garden, the American-diner style restaurant has become one of the UK’s most-loved restaurants and has amassed a loyal fanbase.

Some of the brand’s celebrity fans include Tom Hardy, Mollie King, Ed Sheeran and Maya Jama.