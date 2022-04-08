THE Easter holidays are nearly upon us - along with tucking into some chocolate.

It's a great opportunity to spend some time with the kids and enjoy some family fun - with countless activities and events lined up in Gwent.

Here are just a few egg-cellent ideas to keep your little ones amused during the fortnight off school.

Take a step back in time

Cadw is hosting numerous events at their sites – including in Gwent – during the Easter holidays.

You can watch a medieval fashion show at Raglan Castle, or meet Brother Thomas at Tintern Abbey and learn about the life of monks.

Why not play bingo at Chepstow Castle or visit for an interactive event to find out what medieval residents of the castle would have cooked and eaten – helping assemble ingredients and set the table ahead of a feast?

Alternatively, you can hunt for Easter eggs at Caerphilly Castle. Find out more.

Easter extravaganza

An Easter extravaganza will take over Chepstow Racecourse on Monday, April 18.

Gates will open at midday, with the first (of seven) jumping races at 2pm and the final race at 5.30pm. Under 18s go free.

Along with jump races there will be:

Go-karts;

Donkey rides;

Cricket Wales activities;

Face painting;

Magician;

DJ;

Dancing games;

Bubble shows;

Bouncy castle;

Easter egg hunt.

Those who buy a £5 wristband in advance can also enjoy funfair rides and bungee trampolines.

Find out more or book tickets at https://bit.ly/3NJGd4V

Story trails

Four South East Wales parks recently launched magical story trails – allowing people to walk outside while listening to the Library of Life, which is written and narrated by Tamar Eluned Williams and available in English and Welsh.

Each chapter of the story can be unlocked by scanning QR codes with a smart phone.

The trails are available at:

Parc Cwm Darran in Bargoed;

Parc Bryn Bach in Tredegar;

Garn Lakes in Tredegar;

Cyfarthfa Park in Merthyr Tydfil.

Find out more at https://bit.ly/3ulqPUZ

The Big Museum Easter Trail

All Museum Wales sites – including Big Pit National Coal Museum in Torfaen and the Roman Legion Museum in Caerleon – will be hosting this egg-citing bilingual trail from Friday, April 15, to Monday, April 18.

They are suitable for children 4+ as younger children may need help; they will run between 10am and 3pm with challenges including:

Cracking the code;

Spotting the difference between bunnies;

Finding the tiny golden egg hiding.

Each trial is £3.50 and includes a chocolate treat – with a dairy free option.

Find out more at https://bit.ly/35HUBti

Visit the farm

Greenmeadow Community Farm, in Cwmbran, is open seven days a week during the school holidays with plenty of paw-some fun to be had between 10am and 5pm.

The daily line up:

10.30am to 12.30pm and 3pm to 4pm: Cuddle corner with the smaller animals;

Midday to 4.30pm: Multiple sessions of candling and handling – the opportunity to see a chick in its shell using a special torch and learn about the life cycle of a chick;

Midday, 2pm, and 4pm: Tractor and trailer ride.

12.30pm to 1.30pm: Kids (the human kind) can meet the Anglo Nubian Kids (the goat kind);

2.30pm: Meet, greet, and groom: Join the ponies or donkeys and give them a spruce up;

3.30pm: Meet the giant rabbits;

4.30pm: Animal teatime;

5pm: Farm closes.

Find out more or book tickets at https://bit.ly/3KerOM5

Knock down some pins

There’s plenty of options in Gwent for those wanting to test their bowling skills.

Superbowl in Friars Walk, in Newport, has a ‘kids for quids’ option for bowling between 9am and 10am on Saturdays and Sundays. The venue also has:

An arcade;

Laser quest;

Soft play.

Find out more superbowluk.co.uk/newport/

There’s also Hollywood Bowl in Cwmbran which has 20 lanes, an arcade, diner, pool tables and more. Find out more at https://bit.ly/38vPKwu

Fun at the Riverfront

Riverfront Theatre, in Newport city centre, will host an abundance of events throughout the Easter holidays.

Lose yourself in Wonderland, with interactive experiences created by the team behind Newport’s Escape Rooms.

This experience, enhanced by Hummadruz Theatre Company, will include solving puzzles, walking through the ‘weird woods’ under the Riverfront, joining in the Mad Hatter’s tea party and more. Hummadrumz Theatre Company will perform.

Read more here.

There will also be free crafty Saturdays from 10am to 4pm on April 9, April 16, and April 23.

Cbeebies’ Twirlywoos will also be sailing into the theatre for 55 minute long performances on April 14 and April 15.

More on that here.

Other activities include:

Tots discos;

The Tiger Who Came To Tea (on stage);

Woman Like Me: The Little Mix Show;

Drama club taster session;

Creator and creative clubs;

Sewing clubs.

Find out what’s on at Riverfront Theatre, when, and for how much, at https://bit.ly/36R4DsU