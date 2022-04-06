A usually busy section of the M4 was closed for over an hour last night, after a HGV lorry overturned.
Traffic South Wales, the Government’s road monitoring service, reported that the eastbound carriageway was closed at Junction 36 for Bridgend.
Initially, it was reported that this closure came as a result of an “accident”.
This report came through at 12.19am (Wednesday, April 6).
Later, South Wales Police’s roads policing unit, which attended the scene, confirmed that a lorry had overturned on the carriageway.
Pictures posted to social media showed the stricken lorry on its side.
It is not thought at this time that there were any other vehicles involved in this incident.
But, while the emergency services and traffic crews worked to free the driver, and remove the lorry from the road, the section of the M4 eastbound was closed between J37 for Porthcawl, and J35 for Pencoed.
This closure remained in place for over an hour, lifting at around 1.39am.
A representative from South Wales Police said: “Incident 1465, team one, road policing unit west attended report of an overturned vehicle J36 eastbound M4 at Bridgend.
“Vehicle has since been recovered and motorway now open.”
