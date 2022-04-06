YOU can save more than £300 on your TV and broadband with BT’s latest deals.
BT is currently running limited time offers for new and existing customers.
The deal is open to anyone taking out BT’s TV entertainment package.
BT TV Entertainment Offer
BT TV’s Entertainment package is now available for just £6 per month for 24 months (down £11 from the usual price of £17 per month) – meaning a saving of £264 in total.
The offer is live and runs until April 14 for new and existing customers.
New BT TV Entertainment package customers will receive the BT TV Box Pro, BT’s most advanced set top box which offers wireless connectivity, Dolby Atmos and up to 600 hours of recordings.
The package also includes a Netflix subscription, as well as a NOW Entertainment membership that includes Sky Atlantic, Sky Max and Sky Witness.
BT TV Entertainment with BT Superfast & Full Fibre Offer
BT is also currently running a limited time discount on Superfast Fibre and Full Fibre broadband plans, offering a saving of £48.
When combined with the entertainment offer, you can save £361 over the course of the plan, with no upfront fee.
For more information on BT TV and broadband, visit the BT site.
