CALLING all Sonic fans, LEGO is selling a Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set which was designed by a UK-based superfan.

Get ready to relive the nostalgia of one of the most iconic game levels ever created completely in brick form.

We first saw Sonic the Hedgehog blast onto our screens back in 1991 as he took on the striking green California hills seen in the game's first level.

Now gamers can enjoy the "real life" version to mark over 30 years since Sonic came onto the scene, racing to grab gold rings.

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set. Credit: LEGO

The analogue set recreates a piece of gaming history and was thought up by 24-year-old, UK based LEGO superfan Viv Grannell, through LEGO's Ideas platform.

Granell is a passionate Sonic enthusiast and saw an opportunity to create a dedicated LEGO set.

They submitted their design to the LEGO Ideas platform which is an initiative that allows fans to create designs that are then voted on by the wider LEGO community.

Every submission is required to reach 10,000 before the LEGO team will build the idea into reality and this Sonic set proved popular with fans.

Gamers and builders can expect lots of Easter eggs and unique details in the 1,125-piece set including five minifigures.

You'll find an updated version of Sonic, Crabmeat, Moto Bug, Dr Eggman and the Phantom Ruby.

10 boxes of golden-coloured Rings and a Technic lever to spring Sonic and his friends into the air are also included.

The set also features super speed and shield TV screens.

Just like in the game, you earn a gem reward as you build the set.

LEGO Designer Sam Johnson rose to the challenge of turning the concept into a LEGO set that people can buy.

Mr Johnson said: “Just about anyone who has enjoyed video games on any level in the last 30 years, knows and loves Sonic — and has probably sped through the unforgettable Green Hill Zone with him.

"We have designed this set to be just as colourful and fun as the in-game version of The Green Hill Zone, then filled it with lots of easter eggs and even prizes to help fans enjoy some of their most beloved gaming icons in a brand-new way.”

The LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill set is suitable for ages 18 and will cost you £59.99.

You can pick up the LEGO set from LEGO stores or now via the LEGO website.