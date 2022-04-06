WHETHER you’re new to running or well seasoned in the sport, it can be overwhelming knowing what products are helpful and which aren't worth your time.

Running is a great sport, to get going all you really need is an open space and a good pair of shoes.

However, if you're reaching for a goal or just want to improve your runs then adding some steps and products to your process may get you there quicker.

From good headphones to keep you in the mood (even in the rain) to supplements that are actually worthwhile, here are some products that will help make those runs easier, in rain or shine or snow.

Wireless headphones

A good pair of headphones is essential for any run. As you tick off miles you don’t want to be getting your hands tangled in cable or have your pods pop out of your ear. These Mpow earbuds are ideal for runners, they come with different sizes of silicon build to help them fit your ear perfectly.

They are also waterproof and boast a lengthy battery length.

Grab yourself a pair here.

Running jackets

While we’d always love to be running in t-shorts, more often than not we’re timing sessions to dodge heavy wind and rain. Or even snow!

For those occasions, it is essential to have enough removable layers. Lately, this lululemon jacket has been catching eyes for its flattering fit. Its lightweight material makes it perfect for running in colder weather and with a full zip it's easy to remove when you start to warm up.

On Gymshark, this Speed Jacket is ideal for miserable wet days. It has ventilation in the back and is easy to fold away if the weather clears up. Get yours here.

Fitness tracker

A good fitness tracker is perfect for monitoring your runs and progress. This Forerunner 55 from Gamin is a great model for tracking your runs and monitoring your overall health. Better yet, it comes in four colours: black, white, aqua and grey.

Hydration vest

The key to any run is proper hydration, and if you’re ticking off longer distances then carrying enough liquids with you can be challenging.

Hydration vests are the perfect solution to this. This unisex hydration vest from Wiggle features an insulated bladder sleeve that fits a 1.5l bladder and includes two 500ml soft flasks.

Running socks

You might not think running socks have any purpose, but they actually help increase ventilation, provide extra padding and cushion areas of high impact.

These men’s running socks from Asics do just that.

And for women, these running socklets from Sports Shoes are ideal.

Energy gels and electrolytes

Fuel during and after your runs are essential to help you keep going and recover. For those long runs, gels replenish lost carbohydrates (energy!) They work by raising your blood glucose almost immediately, helping you push through those miles.

Science In Sport is well known for its extensive range of energy gels, coming in all different flavours. The Isotonic gels are suitable for vegans are nut free, gluten free, dairy free and wheat free. Check out the flavours here.

For recovering after your run, you need to replenish the nutrients you lost. This means hydrating and consuming electrolytes were possible.

Science In Sport also has a wide range of products to help you get those electrolytes back, from powder you add to water or electrolyte gels.

Protein

And if we’re talking about recovery, we all know one of the key steps to take is ensuring you are consuming enough protein. Protein is key in helping runners recover from runs and build muscle to improve your performance.

If you’re not into protein shakes, Myprotein has an incredible range of clear protein. Just add water to the flavoured powders and enjoy the juice tasting supplement.

The peach tea flavour is delicious, as is the refreshing orange mango.