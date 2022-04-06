PLANS have been lodged to convert a place of worship in Tredegar into a family home.

Owain Hallett has submitted a change of use planning application to Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council that would allow the Gospel Hall on Poplar Road, Georgetown, Tredegar to become a residential property.

The Hall is a two-storey building that was originally built as a chapel in 1910.

It was then bought to be used as a Gospel Hall in 1969.

Agent Llinos Hallett explained the scheme.

Miss Hallett said: “The proposal results in the reuse of an existing brownfield site and the re-purposing of a building which contributes positively to the streetscape and secures the future of this historic building.”

In her planning statement Miss Hallett points out that the former St John Church in the town has been allowed to change its use to become a residential property.

Miss Hallett said: “The site comprises a large hall and surrounding area which provides ample off-street parking.

“The site occupies a prominent position in Poplar Road and Georgetown is a well-established residential area located approximately a mile from Tredegar town centre.”

The Gospel Hall in Poplar Road, Georgetown, Tredegar. Picture: Google Street View

The proposal would see the building converted to have four bedrooms including two with en-suite bathrooms.

There would also be parking for three cars at the site.

Miss Hallett added that she believes the development would not have an “adverse” effect on how the street looks or an “unacceptable impact” on neighbours.

Miss Hallett also explained that the loss of the hall as a community facility can be “justified” in that there is now no need for it.

Miss Hallett said: “At the time of sale it was explained that the hall, owned by a number of trustees had not been used since prior to Covid-19 restrictions in March 2020.

“Membership had dwindled to nine and the building was found to be too large and costly for the needs of the congregation.”

“On such basis and in light of the increasing maintenance costs what is understood to be the only surviving trustee had no option but to make the difficult decision to sell the property.”

Blaenau Gwent planners are expected to decide the application by April 13.