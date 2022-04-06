A FIRE which left hundreds of people in Newport without power is being treated as arson.

Emergency services were scrambled to the electrical substation near to Somerton Park and Cromwell Road – in the Maindee area of the city on Saturday, April 2, following reports it had caught fire.

As a result of the incident, around 900 homes in Newport lost power for a number of hours.

Yesterday evening, the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service concluded its initial investigation into the incident - and confirmed the fire was started deliberately.

It has been revealed the deliberate fire was started on land next to the substation, with what appears to be fly-tipped rubbish set on fire.

Some of the rubbish which was set on fire

This is then thought to have spread to the electricity supply, which caused the power failure across the city.

At this time, a further investigation is under way, with anyone with information urged to contact the police.

What we know so far

The emergency services were first called to Cromwell Road at around 8.42pm on Saturday, April 2.

Fire crews from both Maindee and Malpas Fire Stations were deployed in a bid to extinguish the flames.

After assessing the scene, the decision was made to evacuate two residential properties and a commercial premises.

In terms of wider disruption, the fire left 900 homes across Newport without power for a number of hours.

Specialist equipment was used in the efforts to tackle the fire – including ground monitors and hose reel jets.

Residents were allowed back into their houses at around 11pm, once the fire was contained.

The latest update from the fire service reads: “On Saturday night, a deliberate refuse fire in Newport spread to an electricity substation, affecting the power supply to neighbouring residents and organisations.”

Further power disruption could yet take place, as Western Power Distribution engineers work to repair or replace the fire damaged substation.

Police appeal for information

A Gwent Police spokesman told the Argus: "We’re investigating a report of a fire in Cromwell Road, Newport at around 9pm on Saturday, April 2.

"An electricity substation was reportedly set alight by an unknown person and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 446 of April 2.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."

Fire service statement in full

A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service told the Argus: “At approximately 8.42pm on Saturday, April 2, 2022, we received reports of a fire near Somerton Park and Cromwell Road in Maindee, Newport.

“Crews from Maindee and Malpas Stations attended the scene and upon arrival, assessed the situation and evacuated two residential properties and one commercial premises.

“Firefighters worked alongside emergency service colleagues and partners to secure the scene and make the area safe. Crews used specialist equipment including ground monitors and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

“Residents were informed they could return to their properties and a stop message was received at approximately 11.01pm.”