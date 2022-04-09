THE group responsible for opening a disused railway tunnel to pedestrians and cyclists has urged users to visit while they can before part of the route is closed.

The Wye Valley Greenway project aims to repurpose the long-since defunct railway line between Chepstow and Monmouth.

A year ago part of the line, through the 1km Tidenham tunnel near the National Diving and Activity Centre (NDAC) just outside Chepstow, was opened to the public for the first time.

At its deepest point, the tunnel is some 100m below the surface.

The tunnel has been closed during the winter, but now it is open once more.

John Grimshaw of Greenways and Cycleroutes Ltd - the organisation who spearheaded the renovation project, said: "The bats have had their six months and now we have ours.

"The path is hugely popular and we estimate that we had about 100,000 trips last year.

However, Mr Grimshaw has encouraged walkers and cyclists to visit sooner rather than later.

This is due to planned works on a footbridge at Tintern - which forms part of the greenway route - due to take place from early July.

The Grade II-listed Tintern Wireworks Bridge is in a poor condition and in need of significant repairs.

Gloucestershire County Council, which jointly owns the bridge with Monmouthshire council but has responsibility for maintenance, has said the bridge will need to be closed to pedestrians and cyclists for around nine months while the work takes place.