MARKS and Spencer has announced a 'kids to eat for free' deal at all of its cafes across the UK this Easter as part of a special promotion.

The deal will run from Monday, April 4, to Friday, April 22, and will allow youngster to enjoy a kids meal worth £3.95 completely free of charge.

The meal includes a main, a side, a drink and a piece of fruit, with food options including a cheese sandwich, a ham and cheese toastie, or pizza.

How do I get the Marks and Spencer Easter deal?

A minimum of £5 must be spent in a single transcation in an M&S cafe to qualify for the free kids meal.

Customers are only entitled to one free kids meal per transcation.

In Core Cafes (excluding Renewal Café locations), kids meal deal includes:

- one kids main;
- one side;
- one kids drink;
- one piece of fruit.

This has a total value of £3.95.

The offer is available in selected cafes across England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, but excludes franchises, and is subject to availability.

Marks & Spencer branches in Gwent:

  • Chepstow: Thomas Street (foodhall)
  • Cwmbran: The Mall
  • Monmouth: Monnow Street (Simply Food)
  • Newport: Friars Walk (foodhall)
  • Newport: Malpas Road (petrol station)
  • Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty