MARKS and Spencer has announced a 'kids to eat for free' deal at all of its cafes across the UK this Easter as part of a special promotion.
The deal will run from Monday, April 4, to Friday, April 22, and will allow youngster to enjoy a kids meal worth £3.95 completely free of charge.
The meal includes a main, a side, a drink and a piece of fruit, with food options including a cheese sandwich, a ham and cheese toastie, or pizza.
How do I get the Marks and Spencer Easter deal?
A minimum of £5 must be spent in a single transcation in an M&S cafe to qualify for the free kids meal.
Customers are only entitled to one free kids meal per transcation.
In Core Cafes (excluding Renewal Café locations), kids meal deal includes:
- one kids main;
- one side;
- one kids drink;
- one piece of fruit.
This has a total value of £3.95.
The offer is available in selected cafes across England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, but excludes franchises, and is subject to availability.
Marks & Spencer branches in Gwent:
- Chepstow: Thomas Street (foodhall)
- Cwmbran: The Mall
- Monmouth: Monnow Street (Simply Food)
- Newport: Friars Walk (foodhall)
- Newport: Malpas Road (petrol station)
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
