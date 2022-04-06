THE full list of candidates who will be standing in May’s council elections in Monmouthshire has been confirmed.

All 39 wards across the county will be contested in the elections on May 5, which will see 46 county councillors elected.

Nomination papers had to be submitted to Monmouthshire council no later than 4pm on Tuesday, April 5.

Here is the list of candidates standing in each ward published by Monmouthshire council:

Bulwark and Thornwell

Number of seats: two

  • Anthea Madeline Dewhurst – Liberal Democrats
  • Laura Dunn – Conservative
  • Sue Riley – Labour
  • Keeley Anne Rooke – Conservative
  • Armand Watts – Labour

Caerwent

Number of seats: one

  • Phil Hobson – Liberal Democrats
  • Steve Hoselitz – Labour
  • Bernie Howley – Green Party
  • Phil Murphy – Conservative

Caldicot Castle

Number of seats: one

  • Rachel Catherine Garrick – Labour and Co-operative Party
  • Ben Harris – Conservative
  • Jo Watkins – Liberal Democrats

Caldicot Cross

Number of seats: one

  • Alan Davies – Independent
  • Edward Saville – Conservative
  • Jackie Strong – Labour
  • Kerry Joanne Wreford-Bush – Liberal Democrats

Cantref

Number of seats: one

  • Sara Burch – Welsh Labour and Cooperative Party
  • Jeremy Callard – Green Party
  • Vicky Hepburn-John – Liberal Democrats
  • Paul Jordan – Conservative

Chepstow Castle and Larkfield

Number of seats: two

  • Jez Becker – Liberal Democrats
  • Graham Richard Coombs – Conservative
  • Paul Griffiths – Labour
  • Marc Le Peltier – Conservative
  • Dominic Power – Liberal Democrats
  • Dale Rooke – Labour

Croesonen

Number of seats: one

  • Didier Duchet – Liberal Democrats
  • Su McConnel – Labour
  • Mehmet Muftuoglu – Conservative

Crucorney

Number of seats: one

  • Ginny Baillie – Green Party
  • Rachel Egerton Buckler – Conservative
  • Kyle Eldridge – Labour
  • David Wynne Hughes Jones – Independent

Devauden

Number of seats: one

  • Moira Coleman – Liberal Democrats
  • Emily Fairman – Green Party
  • Bob Greenland – Conservative
  • Margaret Griffiths – Labour

Dewstow

Number of seats: one

  • Carol Carne – Conservative
  • Caroline Frances Duchet – Liberal Democrat
  • Tony Easson – Labour
  • Clive Shakesheff – Green Party

Drybridge

Number of seats: one

  • Karin Chandler – Green Party
  • Mat Feakins – Conservative
  • Martyn Ford – Independent
  • Catrin Maby – Labour

Gobion Fawr

Number of seats: one

  • Alistair Klaas Neill – Conservative
  • Caron Anne Parry – nomination withdrawn
  • Alison Wendy Pritchard – Green Party
  • Steve Pritchard – Liberal Democrats
  • John Riley – Labour

Goetre Fawr

Number of seats: one

  • Jan Butler – Conservative
  • Janet Robins – Labour
  • Alan Williams – Green Party

Grofield

Number of seats: one

  • Sheila Woodhouse – Conservative
  • Laura Wright – Labour

Lansdown

Number of seats: one

  • Victoria Camp – Conservative
  • Martyn Groucutt – Labour
  • Kevin Williams – Independent

Llanbadoc and Usk

Number of seats: two

  • Philip Bowyer – Labour
  • Ceri Rose Goring – Green Party
  • Roger Harris – Labour
  • Elliot Hepburn-John – Liberal Democrats
  • Meirion Howells – Independent
  • Tony Kear – Conservative
  • Amberley Lilian Morgan – Conservative
  • Val Smith – Independent

Llanelly

Number of seats: two

  • Matthew Edward Barney – Green Party
  • Mary Ann Shelley Brocklesby – Labour
  • Tony Carrington – party not listed
  • Richard Stuart Dixon – Conservative
  • Giles Howard – Independent
  • Simon Howarth – Independent
  • Jane Pratt – Conservative
  • Tony Redhead – Liberal Democrats
  • Gareth Douglas Wilde – Labour

Llanfoist Fawr and Govilon

Number of seats: two

  • Ben Callard – Labour
  • Tomos Dafydd Davies – Conservative
  • Hannah Elizabeth Jarvis – Conservative
  • Bryony Nicholson – Labour

Llangybi Fawr

Number of seats: one

  • Sally Ashby – Labour
  • Fay Bromfield – Conservative
  • Andy Hunt – Independent
  • Peter Marshall – party not listed
  • Sarah Melanie Windrum – Green Party

Llantilio Crossenny

Number of seats: one

  • Ian Chandler – Green Party
  • Ruth Edwards – Conservative
  • Ann Eggleton – Labour

Magor East with Undy

Number of seats: two

  • John Crook – Labour
  • Mark James Hitchins – Liberal Democrats
  • Gareth Rhys Hughes – Conservative
  • Sally Raggett – Conservative
  • Angela Marie Sandles – Labour

Magor West

Number of seats: one

  • Oliver Harri Roger Morgan – Conservative
  • Penny Simcock – Labour
  • Frances Taylor – Independent

Mardy

Number of seats: one

  • Ralph Frederick Chapman – Independent
  • Gethin Jones – Labour
  • Malcolm Lane – Conservative
  • Ian Prince – Liberal Democrats

Mitchel Troy and Trellech United

Number of seats: two

  • Joe Atkinson – Green Party
  • Martin Oliver Blakebrough – Liberal Democrats
  • Alison Denton – Labour
  • Richard Oliver John – Conservative
  • Laura McConnel – Labour
  • Jayne Elizabeth McKenna – Conservative

Mount Pleasant

Number of seats: one

  • Emma Louise Becker – Liberal Democrats
  • Peter Marsh-Jenks – Labour
  • Paul Pavia – Conservative

Osbaston

Number of seats: one

  • Jill Cantor – Green Party
  • Rachel Jupp – Independent
  • Jane Lesley Lucas – Conservative
  • Evan Roberts – Liberal Democrats
  • David Richard Simcock – Labour

Overmonnow

Number of seats: one

  • Steven Garratt – Labour
  • Kelly Jackson-Graham – Independent
  • Jamie Treharne – Conservative
  • Andrew Ryan Were – Green Party

Park

Number of seats: one

  • Fred Morgan – Conservative
  • Tudor Thomas – Labour

Pen Y Fal

Number of seats: one

  • Tudor Jones – Liberal Democrats
  • Maureen Powell – Conservative
  • Matthew Strong – Labour

Portskewett

Number of seats: one

  • Lisa Claire Dymock – Conservative
  • Tom Kirton – Labour
  • Tim Wreford-Bush – Liberal Democrats

Raglan

Number of seats: one

  • Maggie Harris – Labour
  • Penny Jones – Conservative
  • Nick Ramsay – Liberal Democrats

Rogiet

Number of seats: one

  • Paul Cromwell – Independent
  • Ella Louise Davies – Conservative
  • Sebastian McVicker-Orringe – Independent
  • Pete Milmine – Liberal Democrats
  • Peter Strong – Labour

Severn

Number of seats: one

  • Kay Harris – Independent
  • Sue Standing – Conservative
  • Maria Marinella Stevens – Labour
  • Cris Watkins – Liberal Democrats

Shirenewton

Number of seats: one

  • Louise Brown – Conservative
  • Hugo Perks – Labour

St Arvans

Number of seats: one

  • Reuben Blakebrough – Liberal Democrats
  • Vanessa Dodd – Labour
  • Steve Pocock – Independent
  • Paul Rollings – Green Party
  • Ann Webb – Conservative

St Kingsmark

Number of seats: one

  • Hilary Beach – Labour
  • Jenni Brews – Liberal Democrats
  • Christopher Glyn Edwards – Conservative

Town

Number of seats: one

  • David Cummings – Independent
  • Catherine Fookes – Labour
  • Abbie Katsande – Conservative
  • Ann Were – Green Party

West End

Number of seats: one

  • Jill Bond – Labour
  • Joanne Fox – Conservative
  • Jimmy Harris – Independent

Wyesham

Number of seats: one

  • Emma Bryn – Independent
  • Alice Fletcher – Labour
  • Robert James Hatton – Conservative