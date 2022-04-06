THE full list of candidates who will be standing in May’s council elections in Monmouthshire has been confirmed.
All 39 wards across the county will be contested in the elections on May 5, which will see 46 county councillors elected.
Nomination papers had to be submitted to Monmouthshire council no later than 4pm on Tuesday, April 5.
Here is the list of candidates standing in each ward published by Monmouthshire council:
Bulwark and Thornwell
Number of seats: two
- Anthea Madeline Dewhurst – Liberal Democrats
- Laura Dunn – Conservative
- Sue Riley – Labour
- Keeley Anne Rooke – Conservative
- Armand Watts – Labour
Caerwent
Number of seats: one
- Phil Hobson – Liberal Democrats
- Steve Hoselitz – Labour
- Bernie Howley – Green Party
- Phil Murphy – Conservative
Caldicot Castle
Number of seats: one
- Rachel Catherine Garrick – Labour and Co-operative Party
- Ben Harris – Conservative
- Jo Watkins – Liberal Democrats
Caldicot Cross
Number of seats: one
- Alan Davies – Independent
- Edward Saville – Conservative
- Jackie Strong – Labour
- Kerry Joanne Wreford-Bush – Liberal Democrats
Cantref
Number of seats: one
- Sara Burch – Welsh Labour and Cooperative Party
- Jeremy Callard – Green Party
- Vicky Hepburn-John – Liberal Democrats
- Paul Jordan – Conservative
Chepstow Castle and Larkfield
Number of seats: two
- Jez Becker – Liberal Democrats
- Graham Richard Coombs – Conservative
- Paul Griffiths – Labour
- Marc Le Peltier – Conservative
- Dominic Power – Liberal Democrats
- Dale Rooke – Labour
Croesonen
Number of seats: one
- Didier Duchet – Liberal Democrats
- Su McConnel – Labour
- Mehmet Muftuoglu – Conservative
Crucorney
Number of seats: one
- Ginny Baillie – Green Party
- Rachel Egerton Buckler – Conservative
- Kyle Eldridge – Labour
- David Wynne Hughes Jones – Independent
Devauden
Number of seats: one
- Moira Coleman – Liberal Democrats
- Emily Fairman – Green Party
- Bob Greenland – Conservative
- Margaret Griffiths – Labour
Dewstow
Number of seats: one
- Carol Carne – Conservative
- Caroline Frances Duchet – Liberal Democrat
- Tony Easson – Labour
- Clive Shakesheff – Green Party
Drybridge
Number of seats: one
- Karin Chandler – Green Party
- Mat Feakins – Conservative
- Martyn Ford – Independent
- Catrin Maby – Labour
Gobion Fawr
Number of seats: one
- Alistair Klaas Neill – Conservative
- Caron Anne Parry – nomination withdrawn
- Alison Wendy Pritchard – Green Party
- Steve Pritchard – Liberal Democrats
- John Riley – Labour
Goetre Fawr
Number of seats: one
- Jan Butler – Conservative
- Janet Robins – Labour
- Alan Williams – Green Party
Grofield
Number of seats: one
- Sheila Woodhouse – Conservative
- Laura Wright – Labour
Lansdown
Number of seats: one
- Victoria Camp – Conservative
- Martyn Groucutt – Labour
- Kevin Williams – Independent
Llanbadoc and Usk
Number of seats: two
- Philip Bowyer – Labour
- Ceri Rose Goring – Green Party
- Roger Harris – Labour
- Elliot Hepburn-John – Liberal Democrats
- Meirion Howells – Independent
- Tony Kear – Conservative
- Amberley Lilian Morgan – Conservative
- Val Smith – Independent
Llanelly
Number of seats: two
- Matthew Edward Barney – Green Party
- Mary Ann Shelley Brocklesby – Labour
- Tony Carrington – party not listed
- Richard Stuart Dixon – Conservative
- Giles Howard – Independent
- Simon Howarth – Independent
- Jane Pratt – Conservative
- Tony Redhead – Liberal Democrats
- Gareth Douglas Wilde – Labour
Llanfoist Fawr and Govilon
Number of seats: two
- Ben Callard – Labour
- Tomos Dafydd Davies – Conservative
- Hannah Elizabeth Jarvis – Conservative
- Bryony Nicholson – Labour
Llangybi Fawr
Number of seats: one
- Sally Ashby – Labour
- Fay Bromfield – Conservative
- Andy Hunt – Independent
- Peter Marshall – party not listed
- Sarah Melanie Windrum – Green Party
Llantilio Crossenny
Number of seats: one
- Ian Chandler – Green Party
- Ruth Edwards – Conservative
- Ann Eggleton – Labour
Magor East with Undy
Number of seats: two
- John Crook – Labour
- Mark James Hitchins – Liberal Democrats
- Gareth Rhys Hughes – Conservative
- Sally Raggett – Conservative
- Angela Marie Sandles – Labour
Magor West
Number of seats: one
- Oliver Harri Roger Morgan – Conservative
- Penny Simcock – Labour
- Frances Taylor – Independent
Mardy
Number of seats: one
- Ralph Frederick Chapman – Independent
- Gethin Jones – Labour
- Malcolm Lane – Conservative
- Ian Prince – Liberal Democrats
Mitchel Troy and Trellech United
Number of seats: two
- Joe Atkinson – Green Party
- Martin Oliver Blakebrough – Liberal Democrats
- Alison Denton – Labour
- Richard Oliver John – Conservative
- Laura McConnel – Labour
- Jayne Elizabeth McKenna – Conservative
Mount Pleasant
Number of seats: one
- Emma Louise Becker – Liberal Democrats
- Peter Marsh-Jenks – Labour
- Paul Pavia – Conservative
Osbaston
Number of seats: one
- Jill Cantor – Green Party
- Rachel Jupp – Independent
- Jane Lesley Lucas – Conservative
- Evan Roberts – Liberal Democrats
- David Richard Simcock – Labour
Overmonnow
Number of seats: one
- Steven Garratt – Labour
- Kelly Jackson-Graham – Independent
- Jamie Treharne – Conservative
- Andrew Ryan Were – Green Party
Park
Number of seats: one
- Fred Morgan – Conservative
- Tudor Thomas – Labour
Pen Y Fal
Number of seats: one
- Tudor Jones – Liberal Democrats
- Maureen Powell – Conservative
- Matthew Strong – Labour
Portskewett
Number of seats: one
- Lisa Claire Dymock – Conservative
- Tom Kirton – Labour
- Tim Wreford-Bush – Liberal Democrats
Raglan
Number of seats: one
- Maggie Harris – Labour
- Penny Jones – Conservative
- Nick Ramsay – Liberal Democrats
Rogiet
Number of seats: one
- Paul Cromwell – Independent
- Ella Louise Davies – Conservative
- Sebastian McVicker-Orringe – Independent
- Pete Milmine – Liberal Democrats
- Peter Strong – Labour
Severn
Number of seats: one
- Kay Harris – Independent
- Sue Standing – Conservative
- Maria Marinella Stevens – Labour
- Cris Watkins – Liberal Democrats
Shirenewton
Number of seats: one
- Louise Brown – Conservative
- Hugo Perks – Labour
St Arvans
Number of seats: one
- Reuben Blakebrough – Liberal Democrats
- Vanessa Dodd – Labour
- Steve Pocock – Independent
- Paul Rollings – Green Party
- Ann Webb – Conservative
St Kingsmark
Number of seats: one
- Hilary Beach – Labour
- Jenni Brews – Liberal Democrats
- Christopher Glyn Edwards – Conservative
Town
Number of seats: one
- David Cummings – Independent
- Catherine Fookes – Labour
- Abbie Katsande – Conservative
- Ann Were – Green Party
West End
Number of seats: one
- Jill Bond – Labour
- Joanne Fox – Conservative
- Jimmy Harris – Independent
Wyesham
Number of seats: one
- Emma Bryn – Independent
- Alice Fletcher – Labour
- Robert James Hatton – Conservative
