A FURTHER 16 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been reported in Wales, taking the total to more than 7,200, according to Public Health Wales.
However, none of the latest deaths reported were in Gwent’s Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
The total number of deaths in Wales now stands at 7,202, with 1,206 of these in Gwent.
The latest statistics also show that case rates have fallen across Wales, with the seven-day rolling infection rate now at 268.8 cases per 100,000 of the population.
A further 71 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Gwent in the latest 24-hour period.
Of these, 25 were in Newport, 18 in Caerphilly county borough, 13 in Torfaen, eight in Monmouthshire and seven in Blaenau Gwent.
Across Wales, 391 new cases were reported in the latest figures.
Here are where the new cases have been recorded by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: seven
- Caerphilly: 18
- Monmouthshire: eight
- Newport: 25
- Torfaen: 13
- Anglesey: four
- Conwy: 16
- Denbighshire: 15
- Flintshire: 15
- Gwynedd: six
- Wrexham: 10
- Cardiff: 56
- Vale of Glamorgan: 31
- Bridgend: 11
- Merthyr Tydfil: seven
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 40
- Carmarthenshire: 20
- Ceredigion: nine
- Pembrokeshire: 15
- Powys: 11
- Neath Port Talbot: 12
- Swansea: 30
- Unknown location: eight
- Resident Outside Wales: four
