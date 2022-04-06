A MAN has been arrested on multiple counts of criminal damage, after a spate of graffiti incidents in a Gwent town.

Police have been investigating after receiving a number of reports of graffiti in Abergavenny over the last few months.

The incidents are thought to have taken place between October 2021 and January 2022.

Today - Wednesday, April 6 - Gwent Police has confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of 21 counts of criminal damage in connection with these incidents.

The 24-year-old, from Abergavenny, has since been charged with these offences.

Gwent Police confirmed the news in a post on their social media channels.

Statement from police in full

A representative from Gwent Police said: “We received several reports regarding graffiti in Abergavenny between October and January.

“As part of our enquires, we arrested a 24-year-old Abergavenny man on suspicion of 21 counts of criminal damage.

“He was later charged with these offences.”