A MAN has been charged with a number of drug offences in Newport, after police raided a property in the city.

Officers from Gwent Police carried out a warrant at a property on Faraday Close, in the Malpas area of the city, yesterday, Tuesday, April 5.

This is understood to have taken place at around 7.45am.

Following this, a 27-year-old from Newport was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs, and possession of criminal property.

At this time, it has not been specified the type of drugs that the man was alleged to have been in possession of.

But today - Wednesday, April 4 - Gwent Police has confirmed that the man has been charged with these offences.

They confirmed this in a post on their social media channels.

What have Gwent Police said?

A representative from Gwent Police said: “Officers carried out a warrant in Faraday Close on Tuesday, April 5, at around 7.45am.

“A Newport man, 27, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

“He was later charged with these offences.”