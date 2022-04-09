THE best beaches in Wales have been revealed, with one being crowned the best in the UK.
Llandanwg Beach, in Gwynedd, is the best beach in the country, and all of the UK, according to a survey from HomeToGo.
The beach, with excellent water quality, was given 4.1 stars out of 5 by visitors, placing it top of the UK list.
Describing the beach, HomeToGo said: “A sheltered, scenic beach in prime position on the west coast of the Snowdonia National Park, with sand dunes, rock pools and Rhinog mountain views.”
Four other Welsh beaches featured in the UK’s top ten in the HomeToGo index.
The index considered a shortlist of beaches rated at least three out of five by visitors, with a water rating of good or excellent, and also took into account the cost of staying a night nearby.
These are the other Welsh beaches that made the top 10 on those criteria:
2. Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire
What they said: “This golden sand, Blue Flag beach - one of Pembrokeshire's most popular - has plenty for swimmers, surfers and wildlife watchers to enjoy.”
4. Marloes Sands Beach, Pembrokeshire
What they said: “This serene, Green Coast awarded beach comprises sandy stretches and rugged rock formations - a top spot for bird watching and seeing seals.”
7. Mwnt Beach, Ceredigion
10. Rhos-on-Sea, Conwy
Langland Bay, on the Gower, narrowly missed out on cracking the top ten in the UK, placing at number 11.
While for those looking outside of Wales for a beach visit, Sandbanks beach, in Dorset, scored highly, as did Sheringham Beach, in Norfolk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.