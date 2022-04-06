Double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Nish Kumar is bringing new show Your Power, Your Control to venues across Wales as part of his 2022 tour.

The former host of The Mash Report and Late Night Mash will perform at Bangor’s Pontio Arts & Innovation Centre on Wednesday, April 13, before six more Welsh dates.

He’s in Brecon’s Theatr Brycheiniog (April 16), Cardiff’s St David’s Hall (April 17), The Lyric in Carmarthen (April 27), Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan (April 28) and Machynlleth Comedy Festival (April 29-30).

Kumar is a frequent voice and face across both television and radio, regularly seen on shows such as Taskmaster, Live At The Apollo, QI and Have I Got News For You.

He also released a Netflix special as part of the Comedians of The World series and appeared with fellow comedian Joel Dommett in 12-part travelogue Joel & Nish vs The World for Comedy Central.

The London-born comic created two series of his own topical show for BBC Radio 4, Spotlight Tonight, as well as hosting both The News Quiz and Newsjack, which won the Rose d’Or.

In 2020, he created and starred in new short-form series Hello America for Quibi.

He has achieved huge success on the stand-up circuit with five rave reviewed shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, two of which were nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show.

“It has been a period of upheaval and uncertainty with Covid and the political situation. You will be amazed by my capacity to somehow take all these things personally,” he said.

Tickets for Nish Kumar’s UK tour are on sale at www.nishkumar.co.uk.