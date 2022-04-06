CANDIDATES who will be standing in next month’s council elections in Torfaen have been confirmed.
The election on May 5 will see 40 county borough councillors elected from 18 electoral wards across the borough.
It follows recent changes in ward boundaries which resulted in the number of councillors being reduced from 44 and the number of wards from 24.
Fourteen of the wards will be represented by more than one councillor, with six electing two members and eight electing three members.
Nomination papers had to be submitted to Torfaen council no later than 4pm on Tuesday, April 5.
Here is the list of candidates standing in each ward published by Torfaen council.
Abersychan
Number of seats: three
- Lynda Clarkson – Labour
- Giles Davies – Labour
- Andrew Thomas Millard – Conservative
- Bob Rogers – Labour
- Chris Tew – Independent
- Wayne John Tomlinson – Independent
Blaenavon
Number of seats: three
- Liam James Cowles – Labour
- Lewis Lyndon Evans – Labour
- Nick Horler – Independent
- John Hunt – Labour
- Janet Jones – Independent
- Alanna Mabli Elizabeth Senior – Conservative
Coed Eva
Number of seats: one
- Steven John Clarke – Independent
- Fiona Claire Cross – Labour
- Nathan John Edmunds – Conservative
Croesyceiliog
Number of seats: two
- Amy Elizabeth Bubela – Conservative
- Richard Giles Clark – Labour
- Joanne Gauden – Labour
- Roger Morgan – Conservative
Fairwater
Number of seats: two
- Andrew Richard Leaves – Conservative
- Rose Seabourne – Labour
- Jayne Watkins – Labour
Greenmeadow
Number of seats: one
- Jason O’Connell – Independent
- Mandy Owen – Labour
Llanfrechfa and Ponthir
Number of seats: one
- Huw Bevan – Conservative
- Karl Gauden – Labour
Llantarnam
Number of seats: three
- Anthony Bird – Labour
- David Bolton – Labour
- Philip Davies – Green Party
- Leighton Gerald Johnston – Labour
- Nick Jones – Independent
- Alan Slade – Independent
- David Thomas – Independent
- Matthew Woolfall Jones – Plaid Cymru
Llanyrafon
Number of seats: one
- Cory David Micheal Scriven – Conservative
- David Hartwell Williams – Labour
New Inn
Number of seats: three
- Nick Byrne – Labour
- Jon James – Labour
- Keith James – Conservative
- Nicholas Jones – Conservative
- Rosemary Matthews – Labour
- Richard Fraser Overton – Conservative
Panteg
Number of seats: three
- Anthony John Hunt – Labour
- Adrian Robert Lang – Conservative
- Jonathon Rhys Martin – Conservative
- Norma Parrish – Labour
- Stephen John Senior – Conservative
- Nathan Yeowell – Labour
Pontnewydd
Number of seats: three
- Stuart Ashley – Labour
- Maxine Brankley – Independent
- Duncan Campbell – Independent
- David Daniels – Labour
- Damian Edmunds – Independent
- Sue Morgan – Labour
- Ryan Martyn Richards – Liberal Democrats
Pontnewynydd and Snatchwood
Number of seats: two
- Alfie Best – Labour
- Russell Burgess – Independent
- Michael Clarke – Conservative
- Gwyn Jenkins – Independent
- Nicholas Simons – Labour
Pontypool Fawr
Number of seats: three
- Lyndon Gwyn Bishop – Conservative
- Gaynor Elizabeth James – Labour
- Mark Anthony Jones – Independent
- Caroline Price – Labour
- Paul James Stephens – Labour
St Dials
Number of seats: three
- Catherine Bonera – Independent
- Elizabeth Haynes – Independent
- Fay Jones – Labour
- Kebba Manneh – Labour
- Paul Edgar Thomas – Conservative
Trevethin and Penygarn
Number of seats: two
- Jon Horlor – Labour
- Sue Malson – Labour
- Andrew Richard White – Conservative
Two Locks
Number of seats: three
- Alexander David Boyce – Conservative
- Jane Elizabeth Brown – Conservative
- Ron Burnett – Independent
- Mark Timothy Davies – Liberal Democrats
- Kathy Evans – Labour
- Kevin Fortey – Independent
- Peter Jones – Labour
- Brendan Roberts – Liberal Democrats
- Rebecca Elizabeth Senior – Conservative
- Vicky Stamper – Freedom Alliance
- Colette Thomas – Labour
Upper Cwmbran
Number of seats: two
- Steven Evans – Labour
- Robert David Kemp – Independent
- Sian Rhiannon Legge – Independent
- Lucy Williams – Labour
