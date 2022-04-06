A DECISION to cover up a stained glass artwork at Newport Market has been branded an “insult” by the artist behind it.

Today, at a Newport City Council planning committee meeting, councillors approved the application to cover the existing art at the newly-revamped indoor market with a cream banner, which will be used to project adverts and cinematography.

Catrin Jones, the Swansea-based artist who was commissioned by the council in 2002, said: “Identity is important in a city like Newport, and this is a gem that Newport has chosen to hide.

“We need to have our special identities, and one of the functions of public art is to enhance a building, people can look up and ask questions, art creates discussion.”

According to Ms Jones, the artwork is the largest span of contemporary stained glass in Wales at 120 sq m – and it intends to represent the “vibrancy” of the market.

The stained glass before it was covered up. Credit: Catrin Jones

She said: “The bright and colourful design reflects Newport’s increasing confidence and prosperity, and features a broad scheme of flowers, leaves and the family.”

Concerns were also raised by the historic buildings and conservation officer at the council. They said the banner would adversely affect the character and aesthetic of the building, because lighting would be severely reduced.

At the planning meeting held on Wednesday, April 6, two committee members, Yvonne Forsey and Jason Jordan, voted to refuse the application.

Ms Forsey said the popular piece of art should be on display for people to see.

Mr Jordan agreed, and added that the art should be shown off.

The banner had already been fixed by developers Loft Co ahead of the initial reopening of the market last month – it is now home to an array of food stalls and shops.

Seven committee members voted in support of the application to cover the art – John Guy, Richard White, Charles Ferris, Mark Spencer, John Jones, Trevor Watkins, and chairman John Richards.

Mr Ferris said the banner would better suit the design of the new market.

And Richards said: “The public has told us that they want these things to be protected and kept in place.

“I don’t want a repeat of the mural situation.”

How the revamped market looks now. Credit: LoftCo

In 2013, the council faced a ferocious backlash when the Chartist mural on John Frost Square, which had stood since 1978 as a historic symbol, was demolished to make way for the Friars Walk shopping centre.

Hundreds of people gathered as workmen began demolishing the the 35-metre mosaic of 200,000 pieces of tile and glass created by artist Kenneth Budd.

The report prepared by council planning officers states that the art is still “evident even behind the banners” – despite a large portion of it being concealed.

Loft Co stated in the plans that the banner is in the interest of “safeguarding the special character of the listed building”.

Ms Jones added: “The fact they have refurbished the market is great, but not this bit.”

She suggested placing screens for advertisement purposes instead of using the banner.

At the meeting, plans were also approved to expand the market to the mezzanine floor which is currently used for offices.

This floor will now have a mixture of shops, food and drink takeaways and leisure facilities.

Although the committee is formed by members of Newport City Council, as we are now in the 'purdah' period ahead of May's council elections, the committee members are technically not currently serving councillors.