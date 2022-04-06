A SERIES of fundraising events have been organised by a group set up to save a "crumbling" medieval church in Chepstow.

However, in the first instance, funds raised will instead be helping those in need thousands of miles away - in war-torn Ukraine.

The loss of Chepstow's St Mary's Priory - a Norman church, originally built around the same time as Chepstow Castle - would leave an "abyss" in the heart of the town.

But now, as is the case for many churches built centuries ago, the historic building could face having to close its doors unless it can raise enough cash to keep afloat.

However, Friends of St Mary’s Priory Church have decided that they will not stand by and let this happen - though their upcoming fundraising efforts will look slightly further afield.

"Initially our thoughts were to share proceeds and donations towards the church and another charity," Friends member Helen Sjoberg explained.

"However, we decided to give profit and donations made to the Ukraine Crisis and the Samaritans as we feel people's lives are far more important at this time."

With that in mind members have been collecting for the relief effort with a box of blue and yellow ribbons outside the church for people to tie to the railing to show solidarity.

"There is a QR code for people to use if they wish to make a donation," Ms Sjoberg said.

The Friends have also organised an art exhibition and a concert to help support their fundraising efforts.

April 18th is opening night for the Art Exhibition - entitled Water's Edge.

"We will also be holding a raffle, first prize £50 to be spent on any piece of art work on display in the exhibition on the night," Ms Sjoberg said.

"We are hoping that we will still raise awareness of the plight of the church."

The concert, at 7.30pm on April 7, will support the church directly, with a selection of early renaissance music on offer.

