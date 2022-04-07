THE number of council employees earning more than £100,000 during 2020/21 has risen across the UK, according to a new report.

For the past 15 years, the TaxPayers’ Alliance has assembled a list of council employees in the UK in receipt of more than £100,000 in total remuneration in a single financial year.

The research was first compiled in 2007.

The number of local authority employees receiving more than £100,000 in total remuneration has risen to the highest level since 2013-14.

The number in Wales, however, does not follow the national trend – having instead fallen from 153 in 2019/20 to 145 in 2020/21.

The period of 202/21 was, of course, a time in which many people were struggling to make ends meet as coronavirus wrought havoc on many aspects of normal life.

In Gwent, the highest earner by some way was the chief executive of Caerphilly County Borough Council - pulling in £144,031 during 2020/21.

The next two highest were also members of Caerphilly CBC.

Here is the breakdown by Gwent area of council staff to earn more than £100,000 during 2020/21.

Blaenau Gwent

There was only one entry for Blaenau Gwent. The managing director of the council was included as having earned £109,414.

Caerphilly

Caerphilly topped the Gwent board, with seven entries.

They were:

chief executive - £144,031;

corporate director - social services and housing - £130,128;

corporate director - economy and environment - £130,128;

corporate director - education and corporate services - £126,620;

undisclosed - £102,500;

undisclosed - £102,500;

undisclosed - £102,500.

Monmouthshire

In Monmouthshire, it was only the chief executive officer and an undisclosed member of staff to feature in the report - earning £119,955 and £117,500 respectively.

Newport

No entries for earnings of more than £100,000 were included for Newport. However, coming top of the pile for Newport City Council was the head of adult and community services - with £92,001.

Torfaen

Only the chief executive of Torfaen County Borough Council made the list - with £115,081