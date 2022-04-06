THE full list of candidates who will be standing in May’s council elections in Caerphilly County Borough has been confirmed.

All 31 wards across the county borough will be contested in the elections on May 5, which will see 69 councillors elected.

Here is the full list of candidates standing in each ward in Caerphilly County Borough:

Aber Valley

Three seats.

  • Charlotte Jane Bishop – Plaid Cymru
  • Joy Morgan – Labour
  • John Eryl Roberts – Plaid Cymru
  • John Taylor – Plaid Cymru

Aberbargoed and Bargoed

Three seats.

  • Chris Bissex-Foster – Plaid Cymru
  • Tudor Davies – Labour
  • Paul Ted Edwards – Plaid Cymru
  • Belinda Gingell – Independent
  • Ken Houston – Plaid Cymru
  • Dawn Ingram-Jones – Labour
  • Dianne Price – Labour
  • Rob Puddefoot – Independent

Abercarn

Two seats.

  • Illtud Jones – Plaid Cymru
  • Jill Jones – Plaid Cymru
  • Denver Preece – Labour
  • Andy Whitcombe – Labour

Argoed

One seat.

  • Iestyn James – Independent
  • Shane Parsons – Plaid Cymru
  • Walter Henry Edgar Williams – Labour

Bedwas and Trethomas

Three seats.

  • Liz Aldworth – Labour
  • John Anthony Leek – Plaid Cymru
  • Daniel David Tudor Llewellyn – Plaid Cymru
  • Kieran Lloyd – Conservative
  • Lisa Phipps – Labour
  • Peter Thomas – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
  • Jill Winslade – Labour

Blackwood

Three seats.

  • Nigel Stuart Dix – Independent
  • Kevin Etheridge – Independent
  • Andrew Farina-Childs – Independent
  • Dean Jones – Labour
  • Hero Marsden – Labour

Cefn Fforest and Pengam

Three seats.

  • Marina Chacon-Dawson – Labour
  • George Edwards – Independent
  • Teresa Heron – Labour
  • Gerwyn James – Independent
  • Johnny Parker – Conservative
  • Louise Phillips – Independent
  • Shane Williams – Labour

Crosskeys

One seat.

  • Chris Cook – Plaid Cymru
  • Tony Potts – Liberal Democrat
  • Julian Simmonds – Labour

Crumlin

Two seats.

  • Mike Davies – Plaid Cymru
  • Mary Elizabeth Lloyd – Liberal Democrat
  • Steve Lloyd – Liberal Democrat
  • Claire Morgan – Plaid Cymru
  • Carl Thomas – Labour
  • Kristian Woodland – Labour

Darran Valley

One seat.

  • Robert Edward Chapman – Labour
  • Gavin Hughes – Independent

Gilfach

One seat.

  • Carol Julia Andrews – Labour
  • Elaine Meredith – Plaid Cymru

Hengoed

Two seats.

  • Donna Cushing – Plaid Cymru
  • Teresa Parry – Plaid Cymru
  • Tracey Rowlands – Labour
  • Rhiannon Stone – Labour

Llanbradach

Two seats.

  • Adam Birkinshaw-Bird – Labour
  • Rhydian Dafydd Birkenshaw-Bird – Labour
  • Gary Enright – Plaid Cymru
  • Colin Mann – Plaid Cymru

Machen and Rudry

Two seats.

  • Steve Aicheler – Liberal Democrat
  • Gareth Colin Bryant – Liberal Democrat
  • Chris Morgan – Labour
  • Amanda McConnell – Labour
  • Ellis Michael Smith – Conservative

Maesycwmmer

One seat.

  • Garin Rhys Davies – Plaid Cymru
  • Jo Rao – Labour

Morgan Jones

Three seats.

  • Anne Broughton-Petit – Labour
  • Alexis Celnik – Green Party
  • John Child – Conservative
  • Judith Elizabeth Child – Conservative
  • Shayne Cook – Labour
  • Martin John Downes – Plaid Cymru
  • Mike Prew – Plaid Cymru
  • Jamie Pritchard – Labour
  • Mark Andrew Robotham – Plaid Cymru

Moriah and Pontlottyn

Two seats.

  • Alyn Davies – Plaid Cymru
  • David Harse – Labour
  • Rhodri Morgan – Plaid Cymru
  • Mansel Powell – Labour

Nelson

Two seats.

  • Eifion Dafydd – Plaid Cymru
  • Brett Jenkins – Independent
  • Aled John – Plaid Cymru
  • Brenda Miles – Labour
  • Naomi Ruth Miles – Conservative
  • Sean Morgan – Labour
  • Rod Powell – Independent

New Tredegar

Two seats.

  • Mark Anthony Evans – Labour
  • Tracey Gifford – Independent
  • Eluned Stenner – Labour
  • Faebian Vann – Independent

Newbridge

Three seats.

  • Lyn Ackerman – Plaid Cymru
  • Kyle Butcher – Conservative
  • Christine Edwards – Conservative
  • Adrian Hussey – Labour
  • Leeroy Jeremiah – Labour
  • Gary Johnsont – Labour
  • Rhys Mills – Plaid Cymru
  • Wayne Morrisey – Plaid Cymru

Penmaen

Two seats.

  • Kevin Jones – Plaid Cymru
  • Jim Sadler – Labour
  • Roy Saralis – Labour
  • Andrew Short – Plaid Cymru

Penyrheol

Four seats.

  • Greg Ead – Plaid Cymru
  • Brandon Philip Gorman – Conservative
  • Phil Rosser – Labour
  • Jon Scriven – Plaid Cymru
  • Steven John Skivens – Plaid Cymru
  • Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle – Plaid Cymru

Pontllanfraith

Three seats.

  • Mike Adams – Labour
  • Cathrine Clark – Conservative
  • Pat Cook – Labour
  • Colin John Gordon – Labour
  • Jacob Pearce – Social Democratic Party Wales
  • Laura Jane Richards – Independent
  • James Freeman Wells – Independent
  • Roy Williams – Independent

Risca East

Three seats.

  • Matthew Farrell – Plaid Cymru
  • Nigel George – Labour
  • Brandon Ham – Plaid Cymru
  • Arianna Leonard – Labour
  • Philippa Leonard – Labour
  • Alan Thomas – Plaid Cymru

Risca West

Two seats.

  • Rob Derraven – Independent
  • Bob Owen – Independent
  • Ceri Wright – Labour

St. Cattwg

Three seats.

  • Carmen Marie Bezzina – Labour
  • Ann Gair – Labour
  • Catrin Sara Moss – Plaid Cymru
  • Haydn Pritchard – Plaid Cymru
  • Judith Ann Pritchard – Plaid Cymru
  • John Tully Toner – Labour

St. Martins

Three seats.

  • Colin Elsbury – Plaid Cymru
  • James Emanuel Fussell – Plaid Cymru
  • Stephen Kent – Plaid Cymru
  • Robert Stanley Lea – Conservative
  • Cath Lewis – Labour

Twyn Carno

One seat.

  • Peter Bailie – Independent
  • Carl Cuss – Labour

Van

Two seats.

  • Christine Forehead – Labour
  • Elaine Forehead – Labour
  • Jeff Grenfell – Plaid Cymru
  • Lynne Hughes – Plaid Cymru

Ynysddu

Two seats.

  • Jan Jones – Independent
  • Philippa Marsden – Labour
  • Phoebe Marsden – Labour
  • Janine Reed – Independent

Ystrad Mynach

Two seats.

  • Alan Angel – Plaid Cymru
  • Matthew Cook – Labour
  • Martyn James – Plaid Cymru