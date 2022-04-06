THE full list of candidates who will be standing in May’s council elections in Caerphilly County Borough has been confirmed.
All 31 wards across the county borough will be contested in the elections on May 5, which will see 69 councillors elected.
Here is the full list of candidates standing in each ward in Caerphilly County Borough:
Aber Valley
Three seats.
- Charlotte Jane Bishop – Plaid Cymru
- Joy Morgan – Labour
- John Eryl Roberts – Plaid Cymru
- John Taylor – Plaid Cymru
Aberbargoed and Bargoed
Three seats.
- Chris Bissex-Foster – Plaid Cymru
- Tudor Davies – Labour
- Paul Ted Edwards – Plaid Cymru
- Belinda Gingell – Independent
- Ken Houston – Plaid Cymru
- Dawn Ingram-Jones – Labour
- Dianne Price – Labour
- Rob Puddefoot – Independent
Abercarn
Two seats.
- Illtud Jones – Plaid Cymru
- Jill Jones – Plaid Cymru
- Denver Preece – Labour
- Andy Whitcombe – Labour
Argoed
One seat.
- Iestyn James – Independent
- Shane Parsons – Plaid Cymru
- Walter Henry Edgar Williams – Labour
Bedwas and Trethomas
Three seats.
- Liz Aldworth – Labour
- John Anthony Leek – Plaid Cymru
- Daniel David Tudor Llewellyn – Plaid Cymru
- Kieran Lloyd – Conservative
- Lisa Phipps – Labour
- Peter Thomas – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Jill Winslade – Labour
Blackwood
Three seats.
- Nigel Stuart Dix – Independent
- Kevin Etheridge – Independent
- Andrew Farina-Childs – Independent
- Dean Jones – Labour
- Hero Marsden – Labour
Cefn Fforest and Pengam
Three seats.
- Marina Chacon-Dawson – Labour
- George Edwards – Independent
- Teresa Heron – Labour
- Gerwyn James – Independent
- Johnny Parker – Conservative
- Louise Phillips – Independent
- Shane Williams – Labour
Crosskeys
One seat.
- Chris Cook – Plaid Cymru
- Tony Potts – Liberal Democrat
- Julian Simmonds – Labour
Crumlin
Two seats.
- Mike Davies – Plaid Cymru
- Mary Elizabeth Lloyd – Liberal Democrat
- Steve Lloyd – Liberal Democrat
- Claire Morgan – Plaid Cymru
- Carl Thomas – Labour
- Kristian Woodland – Labour
Darran Valley
One seat.
- Robert Edward Chapman – Labour
- Gavin Hughes – Independent
Gilfach
One seat.
- Carol Julia Andrews – Labour
- Elaine Meredith – Plaid Cymru
Hengoed
Two seats.
- Donna Cushing – Plaid Cymru
- Teresa Parry – Plaid Cymru
- Tracey Rowlands – Labour
- Rhiannon Stone – Labour
Llanbradach
Two seats.
- Adam Birkinshaw-Bird – Labour
- Rhydian Dafydd Birkenshaw-Bird – Labour
- Gary Enright – Plaid Cymru
- Colin Mann – Plaid Cymru
Machen and Rudry
Two seats.
- Steve Aicheler – Liberal Democrat
- Gareth Colin Bryant – Liberal Democrat
- Chris Morgan – Labour
- Amanda McConnell – Labour
- Ellis Michael Smith – Conservative
Maesycwmmer
One seat.
- Garin Rhys Davies – Plaid Cymru
- Jo Rao – Labour
Morgan Jones
Three seats.
- Anne Broughton-Petit – Labour
- Alexis Celnik – Green Party
- John Child – Conservative
- Judith Elizabeth Child – Conservative
- Shayne Cook – Labour
- Martin John Downes – Plaid Cymru
- Mike Prew – Plaid Cymru
- Jamie Pritchard – Labour
- Mark Andrew Robotham – Plaid Cymru
Moriah and Pontlottyn
Two seats.
- Alyn Davies – Plaid Cymru
- David Harse – Labour
- Rhodri Morgan – Plaid Cymru
- Mansel Powell – Labour
Nelson
Two seats.
- Eifion Dafydd – Plaid Cymru
- Brett Jenkins – Independent
- Aled John – Plaid Cymru
- Brenda Miles – Labour
- Naomi Ruth Miles – Conservative
- Sean Morgan – Labour
- Rod Powell – Independent
New Tredegar
Two seats.
- Mark Anthony Evans – Labour
- Tracey Gifford – Independent
- Eluned Stenner – Labour
- Faebian Vann – Independent
Newbridge
Three seats.
- Lyn Ackerman – Plaid Cymru
- Kyle Butcher – Conservative
- Christine Edwards – Conservative
- Adrian Hussey – Labour
- Leeroy Jeremiah – Labour
- Gary Johnsont – Labour
- Rhys Mills – Plaid Cymru
- Wayne Morrisey – Plaid Cymru
Penmaen
Two seats.
- Kevin Jones – Plaid Cymru
- Jim Sadler – Labour
- Roy Saralis – Labour
- Andrew Short – Plaid Cymru
Penyrheol
Four seats.
- Greg Ead – Plaid Cymru
- Brandon Philip Gorman – Conservative
- Phil Rosser – Labour
- Jon Scriven – Plaid Cymru
- Steven John Skivens – Plaid Cymru
- Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle – Plaid Cymru
Pontllanfraith
Three seats.
- Mike Adams – Labour
- Cathrine Clark – Conservative
- Pat Cook – Labour
- Colin John Gordon – Labour
- Jacob Pearce – Social Democratic Party Wales
- Laura Jane Richards – Independent
- James Freeman Wells – Independent
- Roy Williams – Independent
Risca East
Three seats.
- Matthew Farrell – Plaid Cymru
- Nigel George – Labour
- Brandon Ham – Plaid Cymru
- Arianna Leonard – Labour
- Philippa Leonard – Labour
- Alan Thomas – Plaid Cymru
Risca West
Two seats.
- Rob Derraven – Independent
- Bob Owen – Independent
- Ceri Wright – Labour
St. Cattwg
Three seats.
- Carmen Marie Bezzina – Labour
- Ann Gair – Labour
- Catrin Sara Moss – Plaid Cymru
- Haydn Pritchard – Plaid Cymru
- Judith Ann Pritchard – Plaid Cymru
- John Tully Toner – Labour
St. Martins
Three seats.
- Colin Elsbury – Plaid Cymru
- James Emanuel Fussell – Plaid Cymru
- Stephen Kent – Plaid Cymru
- Robert Stanley Lea – Conservative
- Cath Lewis – Labour
Twyn Carno
One seat.
- Peter Bailie – Independent
- Carl Cuss – Labour
Van
Two seats.
- Christine Forehead – Labour
- Elaine Forehead – Labour
- Jeff Grenfell – Plaid Cymru
- Lynne Hughes – Plaid Cymru
Ynysddu
Two seats.
- Jan Jones – Independent
- Philippa Marsden – Labour
- Phoebe Marsden – Labour
- Janine Reed – Independent
Ystrad Mynach
Two seats.
- Alan Angel – Plaid Cymru
- Matthew Cook – Labour
- Martyn James – Plaid Cymru
