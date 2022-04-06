A DOMESTIC abuser admitted to officers that he tried to strangle his wife “to death” at their Caerphilly home, in footage released by Gwent Police.

Andrew Simson was sentenced to 10 years – with at least five years and eight months in prison – on Monday at Merthyr Crown Court.

Simson was charged with attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to attempting to cause GBH with intent – which the prosecution accepted.

The court heard how Simson had driven to Blackwood and shoplifted two bottles of wine – drinking one on the way back - in November last year.

After returning, his wife told him he had “let us down” with his drinking, said prosecutor Rachel Knight.

“He removed his dressing gown belt and used it as a weapon.”

The attack ended as “he saw what he was doing and said to himself ‘What am I doing?’, and then brought it to an end,” Jeffrey Jones said in mitigation.

Mrs Simson was able to get to a neighbour’s for help and the police were called. Simson waited outside for them to arrive.

If you’re experiencing domestic abuse, you can call 101 if you need support or advice from the police and it's not an emergency. You can also find out more information about the support available here.

In the footage released by Gwent Police and the Crown Prosecution Service, officers asked Simson: “What is it you said to me when we first turned up here? What’s your name?”

“I can’t remember. My name is Andrew Simson,” said the defendant.

“Obviously there’s been an allegation that you tried to strangle your wife. What did you say to me prior to that?” asked the officer.

“I can’t remember, but I tried to strangle my wife,” said Simson. “To death, okay.”

He was then arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Andrew Simson was jailed for attacking his wife just days after a community order expired. Picture: Gwent Police.

Ms Knight said that Simson’s wife said: “He could be a monster with his drinking.”

Simson was the subject of a community order barring him from living with his wife after a similar attack in October 2020, but he had moved back in after this expired – five days prior to this attack on November 13 last year.

Judge Richard Twomlow sentenced Simson to 10 years – five years and eight months of which would be in prison, with a further four years and four months on extended licence.

He also made Simson the subject of an indefinite restraining order prohibiting any contact with his victim – aside from through solicitors to allow for their divorce.