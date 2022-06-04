South Wales Argus
Crash on M4 at Brynglas Tunnels and A472 closed in both directions

Live updates after crashes on M4 and A472

By Tom Moody

  • - Crashes have been reported on the M4 at junction 26 (Malpas) and on the A472 near Usk.
  • - Traffic on the eastbound M4 is queuing from the Brynglas Tunnels to the A48(M).
  • - The A472 is closed in both directions near Usk.