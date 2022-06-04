Crash on M4 at Brynglas Tunnels and A472 closed in both directions

Live updates after crashes on M4 and A472
- - Crashes have been reported on the M4 at junction 26 (Malpas) and on the A472 near Usk.
- - Traffic on the eastbound M4 is queuing from the Brynglas Tunnels to the A48(M).
- - The A472 is closed in both directions near Usk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment