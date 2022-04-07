THE Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal has been cleared following delays caused by a 'freak event'.

Around 30 trees had come down during recent storms.

Two of the particularly large trees in remote locations were blocking the canal at Llanellen and near Llangattock.

But now the trees have been successfully cleared by waterways charity the Canal and River Trust.

The Trust has moved all the trees, allowing the canal to be reopened for boats after a £150,000 programme of winter conservation and repair works - under way since November.

A culvert and section of canal bed damaged by one of the fallen trees has also been repaired.

Mark Evans, Canal and River Trust director for Wales and the South West, said: “We have kept local businesses, boaters and the community updated on progress of the work and are very grateful for their patience during a testing time.

"We know how much the local community depends on the canal for business and leisure and the team have worked extremely hard to get it reopened as quickly and safely as possible.

"We look forward to seeing people back on the canal and enjoying all the benefits of this beautiful waterway.”

For more information on the trust, visit: canalrivertrust.org.uk