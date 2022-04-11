TWO men have appeared in court after stealing more than £2,000 worth of copper cable from a famous Gwent landmark.
Ross Martin Jeffries and Matthew David Carter admitted stealing the copper cable at Cwmbran Magistrates Court on Monday, April 4.
Jeffries, 41 of Greenwood Avenue, Pontnewydd, admitted three charges of stealing copper cable from Caerleon Campus – filming location for hit Netflix series Sex Education – on separate occasions in November last year.
On November 12, he stole £1,812 worth of the cable and four days later he stole £520 worth. He and Carter, 44 of Onslow Terrace, Brynmenyn, Bridgend were responsible for the theft of £320 worth on November 19.
Jeffries received six months in prison suspended for 12 months for the three offences as the court heard about his previous convictions and the ‘breach of employer’s trust’ caused by the crimes.
He was also made to pay £128 surcharge and £85 costs and carry out 50 hours unpaid work.
Carter was ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work and pay £95 surcharge and £85 costs.
