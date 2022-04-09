THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,600-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.
Today we meet Margaret Parry, who is retired and lives in Langstone.
She said: "I love the quirky photos that are out there to be found!"
This picture makes me happy: Coffee, cake and a sea view at Verdi's in Mumbles
This picture makes me sad: Beryl. Went to the cattery in the sky in March 2020 and is really missed
This picture makes me laugh: Peter Scott birdwatching at Slimbridge.
This picture is very special to me: My special place in Brittany.
This picture makes me dream of something: I dream that one day I, too, will walk on water like my husband. In Cwmbran.
