A FOOTBALL coach with strong "community ties" became caught up in supplying cocaine to his family's former babysitter.

Police busted father-of-three Nathan Bird after finding bags of white powder at his home, and drug-related messages on his customer's mobile phone.

When officers raided Bird's home in November 2020, they discovered 15 small bags of cocaine stashed in a bedroom cupboard, Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said.

The following month, police took possession of a woman's mobile phone and found messages between her and Bird, asking him to deliver drugs to her.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that woman later died after consuming drugs - but her death was not linked to her dealings with 33-year-old Bird.

Jeffrey Jones, defending, said the woman "used to babysit" for Bird's family and "was a friend".

She was the "one cash buyer" of drugs from Bird and the evidence suggested the offending lasted "13 days and no more", he said, adding that Bird had admitted at an earlier court appearance being concerned in the supply of cocaine, which is a Class A drug.

Mr Jones said Bird had himself used cocaine but had since "stopped all consumption of any illegal drugs". He had also maintained his employment and "clearly had good job prospects" as well as coaching football, the court heard.

Bird vowed "he would never do this again" and feared he would lose his job and his "community ties would be clearly tarnished more" if he was sent to prison, Mr Jones added.

The judge, Timothy Petts, accepted Bird was "remorseful" and the offending was "out of character". He noted a report which said Bird "doesn't pose a risk to the public".

But the death of Bird's former customer "shows the stark danger hard drugs pose to those who take them", the judge added.

He gave Bird, of Queens Road, Pantside, a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years. Bird must also complete 250 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

"If you step out of line... you will be brought back to court," the judge warned the defendant.