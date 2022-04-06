THE full list of candidates who will be standing in May’s council elections in Newport has been confirmed.

All 21 wards across the county borough will be contested in the elections on May 5, which will see 51 councillors elected.

Here is the full list of candidates standing in each ward in Newport:

Allt yr yn

Three seats.

  • Jonathan Thomas Clark – Plaid Cymru
  • Pat Drewett – Labour
  • Matthew Evans – Conservative
  • Charles Ferris – Conservative
  • David Thomas Fouweather – Conservative
  • Ibrahim Hayat – Labour
  • Karl Anthony Mudd – Liberal Democrat
  • Christian Arnold Schmidt – Green Party
  • Rabeya Sharmin – Liberal Democrat
  • Roisin Stallard – Liberal Democrat
  • Joshua Worrad – Labour

Alway

Three seats.

  • Kerry Ballard – Conservative
  • Debbie Harvey – Labour
  • Tim Harvey – Labour
  • Paul James Mainwaring – Conservative
  • Harry Lewis Petty – Liberal Democrat
  • Alex Pimm – Labour
  • Shihab Uddin – Liberal Democrat

Beechwood

Three seats.

  • Deb Davies – Labour
  • Jeff Evans – Liberal Democrat
  • Matthew Pimm – Labour
  • Harun Rashid – Liberal Democrat
  • Mary Elsie Lilian Shwartz – Conservative
  • Mark Spencer – Labour
  • Holly Rhian Clare Townsend – Liberal Democrat
  • Saeed A Zafar – Conservative

Bettws

Three seats.

  • Orhan Aksoy – Labour
  • Janet Elizabeth Cleverly – Newport Independents Party
  • Carolyn Mary Foster – Conservative
  • Paula Jane Fouweather – Conservative
  • Neil Griffiths – Labour
  • Denise Elizabeth Hall – Conservative
  • Coral Houtman – Labour
  • Jason Alan Jordan – Newport Independents Party
  • Kevin Graham Whitehead  – Newport Independents Party

Bishton and Langstone

Two seats.

  • Md Shayek Ahmed – Liberal Democrat
  • Andrew Bettridge – Labour
  • Julie Hando – Labour
  • Ray Mogford – Conservative
  • William J Routley – Conservative
  • Sian Townsend – Liberal Democrat

Caerleon

Three seats.

  • Claire Baker-Westhead – Labour
  • Steve Cocks – Labour
  • Huw Iwan Davies – Conservative
  • Jason Hughes – Labour
  • Belayet Khan – Liberal Democrat
  • Paul L’allier – Liberal Democrat
  • Joan Mary Watkins – Conservative
  • Harry James Weeks – Conservative

Gaer

Three seats.

  • Dimitri Gareth Batrouni – Labour
  • Nicholas Ryan Clark – Conservative
  • Anamul Hossain – Liberal Democrat
  • Stephen Michael Marshall – Labour
  • Bev Perkins – Labour
  • Jay Shwartz – Conservative
  • Lloyd Thomas Walsh – Conservative

Graig

Two seats.

  • John Harris – Labour
  • Kath Hopkins – Labour
  • John Douglas Wynne Jones – Conservative
  • Nathan Gareth Tarr – Liberal Democrat
  • David Thomas Williams – Conservative

Lliswerry

One seat.

  • Abul Chowdhury – Labour
  • Martyn Franci Kellaway – Conservative
  • Colleen Kennard-Smith – Liberal Democrat

Llanwern

Four seats.

  • Shah Alom – Labour
  • Ruqia Hayat – Labour
  • Mark Howells – Independent
  • Roger Jeavons – Labour
  • Allan Morris – Independent
  • James Anthony Peterson – Independent
  • John Richards – Labour
  • Andrew Sterry – Independent
  • Luke Thompson – Conservative

Malpas

Three seats.

  • Kobir Ahmed – Liberal Democrat
  • Michael James Brunnock – Conservative
  • James Clarke – Labour
  • Michael Brian Cox – Newport Independents Party
  • Jonathan Edward Hollins – Conservative
  • Sarah Lackyer – Liberal Democrat
  • Stephen Noel Manley – Conservative
  • David Mayer – Labour
  • Jane Mudd – Labour
  • Rachel Reaney – Newport Independents Party

Pillgwenlly

Two seats.

  • Saeed Adan – Labour
  • Brinley John Cox – Conservative
  • Judith Joanna David – Conservative
  • Shamimul Islam – Liberal Democrat
  • Debbie Jenkins – Labour
  • Mihai Sebastian Munteanu – Liberal Democrat
  • Khalilur Rahman – Plaid Cymru
  • Marce Ravenscroft – Newport Independents Party
  • Wan Taylor – Newport Independents Party

Ringland

Three seats.

  • Emma Corten – Labour
  • Tina Evans – Conservative
  • Nicola Hobbs – Conservative
  • Laura Lacey – Labour
  • Malcolm Linton – Labour
  • Raymond Harry Lord – Independent
  • Georgina Webb – Conservative

Rogerstone East

One seat.

  • Shopon Chowdhury – Liberal Democrat
  • Bev Davies – Labour
  • Toby Jones – Conservative

Rogerstone North

One seat.

  • Jonathan Gibbons – Labour
  • Chris Reeks – Conservative

Rogerstone West

Two seats.

  • Grahan John Berry – Conservative
  • Yvonne Forsey – Labour
  • Andrew Richard Hill – Conservative
  • Liz Newton – Liberal Democrat
  • John Reynolds – Labour

Shaftesbury

Two seats.

  • Khushbir Singh Bhullar – Conservative
  • Paul Cockeram – Labour
  • Judy Gilligan – Conservative
  • Lauren James – Green Party
  • Rhys Richards – Newport Independents Party
  • Tanya Sinnett – Green Party
  • Nicky Vignoli – Labour

St Julians

Three seats.

  • Paul Bright – Labour
  • Michael James Enea – Conservative
  • Mike Hamilton – Liberal Democrat
  • Phil Hourahine – Labour
  • Marie Elizabeth Jermyn – Conservative
  • Asum Mahmood – Labour
  • Muhammad Tariq – Conservative
  • Carmel Roseanne Townsend – Liberal Democrat
  • Oliver Benedict Charles Townsend  – Liberal Democrat

Stow Hill

Two seats.

  • Miqdad Al-Nuaimi – Labour
  • Nick Baneswell – Newport Independents Party
  • Saleh Abdul Baqi – Conservative
  • Ben Jones – Conservative
  • Kate Thomas – Labour

Tredegar Park and Marshfield

Three seats.

  • Wayne Anthony Cresswell – Conservative
  • Celia Jones – Propel: Not Politics As Usual
  • Catherine Jane Linstrum – Green Party
  • Brian Miles – Conservative
  • Sarah Louise Nurse – Conservative
  • Allan Screen – Labour
  • Trevor Watkins – Labour
  • Shane Anthony Williams – Propel: Not Politics As Usual

Victoria

Two seats.

  • Annette Farmer – Newport Independents Party
  • Gavin Horton – Labour
  • Farzina Hussain – Labour
  • Nurul Islam – Liberal Democrat
  • Bilal Meah – Conservative
  • John Miller – Liberal Democrat
  • Faisal Rahman – Conservative