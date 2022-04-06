THE full list of candidates who will be standing in May’s council elections in Newport has been confirmed.
All 21 wards across the county borough will be contested in the elections on May 5, which will see 51 councillors elected.
Here is the full list of candidates standing in each ward in Newport:
Allt yr yn
Three seats.
- Jonathan Thomas Clark – Plaid Cymru
- Pat Drewett – Labour
- Matthew Evans – Conservative
- Charles Ferris – Conservative
- David Thomas Fouweather – Conservative
- Ibrahim Hayat – Labour
- Karl Anthony Mudd – Liberal Democrat
- Christian Arnold Schmidt – Green Party
- Rabeya Sharmin – Liberal Democrat
- Roisin Stallard – Liberal Democrat
- Joshua Worrad – Labour
Alway
Three seats.
- Kerry Ballard – Conservative
- Debbie Harvey – Labour
- Tim Harvey – Labour
- Paul James Mainwaring – Conservative
- Harry Lewis Petty – Liberal Democrat
- Alex Pimm – Labour
- Shihab Uddin – Liberal Democrat
Beechwood
Three seats.
- Deb Davies – Labour
- Jeff Evans – Liberal Democrat
- Matthew Pimm – Labour
- Harun Rashid – Liberal Democrat
- Mary Elsie Lilian Shwartz – Conservative
- Mark Spencer – Labour
- Holly Rhian Clare Townsend – Liberal Democrat
- Saeed A Zafar – Conservative
Bettws
Three seats.
- Orhan Aksoy – Labour
- Janet Elizabeth Cleverly – Newport Independents Party
- Carolyn Mary Foster – Conservative
- Paula Jane Fouweather – Conservative
- Neil Griffiths – Labour
- Denise Elizabeth Hall – Conservative
- Coral Houtman – Labour
- Jason Alan Jordan – Newport Independents Party
- Kevin Graham Whitehead – Newport Independents Party
Bishton and Langstone
Two seats.
- Md Shayek Ahmed – Liberal Democrat
- Andrew Bettridge – Labour
- Julie Hando – Labour
- Ray Mogford – Conservative
- William J Routley – Conservative
- Sian Townsend – Liberal Democrat
Caerleon
Three seats.
- Claire Baker-Westhead – Labour
- Steve Cocks – Labour
- Huw Iwan Davies – Conservative
- Jason Hughes – Labour
- Belayet Khan – Liberal Democrat
- Paul L’allier – Liberal Democrat
- Joan Mary Watkins – Conservative
- Harry James Weeks – Conservative
Gaer
Three seats.
- Dimitri Gareth Batrouni – Labour
- Nicholas Ryan Clark – Conservative
- Anamul Hossain – Liberal Democrat
- Stephen Michael Marshall – Labour
- Bev Perkins – Labour
- Jay Shwartz – Conservative
- Lloyd Thomas Walsh – Conservative
Graig
Two seats.
- John Harris – Labour
- Kath Hopkins – Labour
- John Douglas Wynne Jones – Conservative
- Nathan Gareth Tarr – Liberal Democrat
- David Thomas Williams – Conservative
Lliswerry
One seat.
- Abul Chowdhury – Labour
- Martyn Franci Kellaway – Conservative
- Colleen Kennard-Smith – Liberal Democrat
Llanwern
Four seats.
- Shah Alom – Labour
- Ruqia Hayat – Labour
- Mark Howells – Independent
- Roger Jeavons – Labour
- Allan Morris – Independent
- James Anthony Peterson – Independent
- John Richards – Labour
- Andrew Sterry – Independent
- Luke Thompson – Conservative
Malpas
Three seats.
- Kobir Ahmed – Liberal Democrat
- Michael James Brunnock – Conservative
- James Clarke – Labour
- Michael Brian Cox – Newport Independents Party
- Jonathan Edward Hollins – Conservative
- Sarah Lackyer – Liberal Democrat
- Stephen Noel Manley – Conservative
- David Mayer – Labour
- Jane Mudd – Labour
- Rachel Reaney – Newport Independents Party
Pillgwenlly
Two seats.
- Saeed Adan – Labour
- Brinley John Cox – Conservative
- Judith Joanna David – Conservative
- Shamimul Islam – Liberal Democrat
- Debbie Jenkins – Labour
- Mihai Sebastian Munteanu – Liberal Democrat
- Khalilur Rahman – Plaid Cymru
- Marce Ravenscroft – Newport Independents Party
- Wan Taylor – Newport Independents Party
Ringland
Three seats.
- Emma Corten – Labour
- Tina Evans – Conservative
- Nicola Hobbs – Conservative
- Laura Lacey – Labour
- Malcolm Linton – Labour
- Raymond Harry Lord – Independent
- Georgina Webb – Conservative
Rogerstone East
One seat.
- Shopon Chowdhury – Liberal Democrat
- Bev Davies – Labour
- Toby Jones – Conservative
Rogerstone North
One seat.
- Jonathan Gibbons – Labour
- Chris Reeks – Conservative
Rogerstone West
Two seats.
- Grahan John Berry – Conservative
- Yvonne Forsey – Labour
- Andrew Richard Hill – Conservative
- Liz Newton – Liberal Democrat
- John Reynolds – Labour
Shaftesbury
Two seats.
- Khushbir Singh Bhullar – Conservative
- Paul Cockeram – Labour
- Judy Gilligan – Conservative
- Lauren James – Green Party
- Rhys Richards – Newport Independents Party
- Tanya Sinnett – Green Party
- Nicky Vignoli – Labour
St Julians
Three seats.
- Paul Bright – Labour
- Michael James Enea – Conservative
- Mike Hamilton – Liberal Democrat
- Phil Hourahine – Labour
- Marie Elizabeth Jermyn – Conservative
- Asum Mahmood – Labour
- Muhammad Tariq – Conservative
- Carmel Roseanne Townsend – Liberal Democrat
- Oliver Benedict Charles Townsend – Liberal Democrat
Stow Hill
Two seats.
- Miqdad Al-Nuaimi – Labour
- Nick Baneswell – Newport Independents Party
- Saleh Abdul Baqi – Conservative
- Ben Jones – Conservative
- Kate Thomas – Labour
Tredegar Park and Marshfield
Three seats.
- Wayne Anthony Cresswell – Conservative
- Celia Jones – Propel: Not Politics As Usual
- Catherine Jane Linstrum – Green Party
- Brian Miles – Conservative
- Sarah Louise Nurse – Conservative
- Allan Screen – Labour
- Trevor Watkins – Labour
- Shane Anthony Williams – Propel: Not Politics As Usual
Victoria
Two seats.
- Annette Farmer – Newport Independents Party
- Gavin Horton – Labour
- Farzina Hussain – Labour
- Nurul Islam – Liberal Democrat
- Bilal Meah – Conservative
- John Miller – Liberal Democrat
- Faisal Rahman – Conservative
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment