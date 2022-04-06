A NEWPORT man has been missing for more than a month, police have confirmed.
Gwent Police has appealed for information to help find James Hankins.
Mr Hankins, 34, was last seen in Newport at around 1pm on Wednesday, March 2.
“He is described as around 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with brown hair and has tattoo on his neck,” said a Gwent Police spokesman.
“James has known links to Abergavenny, Caldicot and Cwmbran.”
Anyone with any information on Mr Hankins’ whereabouts should call Gwent Police on 101 or send officers a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200095974.
Mr Hankins has also been urged to get in touch with Gwent Police to confirm he is safe and well.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.