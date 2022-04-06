ALTHOUGH elections are also being held for community councillors in Newport next month, voters will only be asked to cast votes in two areas.

Community council elections will only be held in Michaelstone-Y-Fedw – where there are nine candidates standing for seven seats – and in Rogerstone (west ward) – where there are eight candidates contesting seven seats.

In every other area there are either the same number or fewer of candidates as seats – meaning all candidates are automatically elected without a vote being held.

Here is the full list of candidates:

Bishton (Bishton ward)

One seat

  • John Ivor Davies – Labour

Bishton (Underwood ward)

Twelve seats

  • Keith John Boot
  • Gillian Burton
  • Michael John Hillman
  • Graham James Watts
  • David Andrew Wyatt

(Seven seats vacant)

Coedkernew

Seven seats

  • Heather Margaret Boswell
  • Lawrence Anthony Boswell

(Five seats vacant)

Goldcliff

Seven seats

  • Bob Dodswell
  • Elaine Mary Ford
  • Wayne Richard Fox
  • Roger Dyson Henry Preece
  • Jeffrey Reginald Rowland

(Two seats vacant)

Graig (Bassaleg ward)

Nine seats

  • Denise Elizabeth Hall
  • John Harris
  • Toby Jones
  • Nathan Gareth Tarr – Welsh Liberal Democrats

(Six seats vacant)

Graig (Lower Machen)

One seat

  • John Douglas Wynne Jones

Graig (Rhiwderin ward)

Five seats

  • Trish Appleton
  • Keith Sayer
  • David Thomas Williams – Welsh Conservatives

(Two seats vacant)

Langstone (Langstone ward)

Eight seats

  • Carol Bryant
  • Mark Griffiths – Independent
  • Jacqueline Mary Harring-Burn
  • Mark Oliver-Mardon
  • Michael Stuart Smith – Independent

(Three seats vacant)

Langstone (Llanmartin ward)

Four seats

  • No nominees

(Four seats vacant)

Llanvaches

Seven seats

  • Kay Helen James

(Six seats vacant)

Llanwern

Seven seats

  • Trevor Weston Brown
  • David Edward Collingbourne
  • Oliver Davies – Independent
  • Michael Harold George
  • Keith Anthony Grant

(Two seats vacant)

Marshfield

Eleven seats

  • Susan Davies
  • Catherine Davies
  • Christine Anne Roberts
  • Sally Ann Simpson
  • Linda Janice Southworth-Stevens

(Six seats vacant)

Michaelstone-Y-Fedw

Seven seats

  • Louise Cohen
  • Gareth Davies
  • Nigel Charles Neil Hallett
  • Lorenzo Meringolo
  • Philip John Middleton – Independent
  • Gareth Wyn Morgan
  • Christopher Rowlands
  • David Charles Schofield
  • Chris Walford

Nash

Seven seats

  • Sarah Dyke
  • Jennifer German
  • David John Johnson
  • Leo Knoyle - Independent
  • Jan Nurden
  • Alfred George Thomas

(One seat vacant)

Penhow

Eight seats

  • Keith Lionel Jones
  • Kyle Park
  • John David Wagstaff
  • Michael Gwynne Weekes

(Four seats vacant)

Redwick

Five seats

  • Mair Duthie
  • Kathryn Sarah James
  • Elwyn Shane Jarrett

(Two seats vacant)

Rogerstone (east ward)

Four seats

  • Bev Davies – Labour
  • Nita Hobbs – Labour
  • Stewart John Jones – Labour
  • Sally Mlewa – Labour

Rogerstone (north ward)

Four seats

  • Lucy Cummings
  • Yvonne Forsey – Labour
  • Jonathan Gibbons – Labour
  • Rhian Howells - Labour

Rogerstone (west ward)

Seven seats

  • Martin Bentley – Labour
  • Stephen Martin Bowen – Labour
  • Andrew Richard Hill – Conservative
  • Kath Hopkins – Labour
  • Nick Ireland – Labour
  • Christopher Steven Larcombe – Labour
  • John Reynolds – Labour
  • Neil Upham – Labour

Wentlooge (Peterstone ward)

  • Four seats
  • Julie Foster
  • Lindsey Jane Marks – Independent
  • Brian Miles

(One seat vacant)

Wentlooge (St Brides ward)

Five seats

  • Judy Clatworthy
  • Francis Lovejoy
  • Ann Picton

(Two seats vacant)