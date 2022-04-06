THE race to rule Blaenau Gwent has started.

On Wednesday afternoon, April 6, the full list of of candidates who will contest the May local government elections in Blaenau Gwent, was published by the county borough council

Nomination papers had to be submitted to the council by 4pm on Tuesday, April 5.

This time around there will be nine fewer Blaenau Gwent County Borough Councillors, with the numbers dropping from 42 to 33.

This is due to a re-jig in the ward boundaries recommended by the the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales and agreed last September by the Welsh Government.

As well as the drop in councillors, there will also be two fewer electoral wards, dropping form 16 to 14.

The new arrangements will see nine two member wards and five three member wards come into force.

In total there are 69 candidates vying for 33 seats.

Nomination show that there are 28 Independent candidates 27 Labour candidates, six standing for Plaid Cymru, three for the Conservatives, one sfor the Green Party.

There are four candiates who have left the description box which explains if they belong to a party or not, blank.

Polling will take place on Thursday, May 5 from 7am to 10pm.

Vote counting will take place on Friday May 6, at the Ebbw Vale Sports Centre Main Hall, Lime Avenue, where the results will also be announced.

The new multi-member electoral wards in Blaenau Gwent are:

Abertillery and Six Bells – elect three councillors from:

Keith Chaplin – Welsh Labour

Martin John Cook – Independent

Nigel Daniels – Independent

Julie Holt – Independent

Ross Leadbeater – Welsh Labour

Josh Rawcliffe – Independent

Beaufort – elect three councillors from:

Stewart Healy – Independent

Greg Paulsen – left blank

Chris Smith – Welsh Labour

Godfrey Thomas – Independent

Dean Woods – Welsh Labour

Blaina – elect two councillors from:

Des Hillman – Independent

John Patrick Morgan – Independent

Lisa Winnett – Welsh Labour

Brynmawr – elect three councillors from:

David Cook – Independent

Lyn Elias – left blank

Jules Gardner – Welsh Labour

John Hill – Independent

Wayne Hodgins – Independent

Cwm – elect two councillors from:

Derrick Bevan – Welsh Labour

Gareth Davies – Independent

Lucinda Mary Field – Welsh Conservative

George Humphreys – Independent

Ann Price – Green Party

Nicola Jane Williams – Welsh Labour

Cwmtillery – elect two councillors from:

Liam Owen Anstey – Welsh Labour

Andrew Boulton – Independent

Malcolm Day – Independent

Joanna Wilkins – Independent

Sonia Wright – Welsh Labour

Ebbw Vale North – elect two councillors from:

Gemma Diane Badham – Welsh Labour

Dai Davies – left blank

Suzanne Jones – Independent

Jen Morgan – Welsh Labour

Bob Summers – left blank

Ebbw Vale South – elect two councillors from:

Carl Bainton – Independent

Sue Edmunds – Welsh Labour

Adam King – Welsh Labour

Jonathan David Millard – Independent

Georgia Palfrey – Welsh Conservative

Keith Clark Pritchard – Independent

Georgetown – elect two councillors from:

Andrew Benjamin Davies – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales

John Morgan – Welsh Labour

Jacqueline Thomas – Welsh Labour

Llanhilleth – elect two councillors from:

Gill Clark – Independent

Helen Cunningham – Welsh Labour

Cheryl Hucker – Welsh Labour

Ben Owen-Jones – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales

Barrie Page – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales

Lee Parsons – Independent

Nantyglo – elect two councillors from:

Peter Baldwin – Welsh Labour

Sonia Behr – Welsh Labour

Keri Rowson – Independent

Rassau & Garnlydan – elect two councillors from:

Gareth Davies – Independent

Phil Edwards – Independent

David Wilkshire – Welsh Labour

Sirhowy – elect two councillors from:

Malcolm Cross – Welsh Labour

Steve Gough – Independent

Diane Rowberry – Welsh Labour

Tommy Smith – Welsh Labour

Brian Thomas – Independent

Tredegar – elect three councillors from: