A LARGE number of candidates standing for town and community councils in Monmouthshire will be elected unopposed.

There will be elections in just 17 of 98 town and community council wards in the county next month.

People who have put their names forward in 81 wards where there are not enough candidates to hold an election will be elected unopposed.

The elections on May 5 are due to be held for 31 town and community councils in Monmouthshire.

The deadline for nominations was 4pm on Tuesday, April 5.

Here is a list of the candidates who have been elected in uncontested wards.

Caerwent (Caerwent)

  • Kevin Evans – Independent
  • Anne-Marie Spooner – party not listed

Caerwent (Crick)

  • Kay Swift – party not listed

Caerwent (Dinham)

  • Gavin Jon Foxall

Caerwent (Llanvair Discoed)

  • Mike John – Independent

Caerwent (St. Brides Netherwent)

  • Paul Dalton

Caldicot (Caldicot Cross)

  • Peter Strong
  • Kerry Joanne Wreford-Bush

Caldicot (Dewstow)

  • Tony Easson – Labour
  • Max Mitchell – Labour
  • Frank Rowberry – Labour

Caldicot (Severn)

  • Kay Harris – Independent
  • Jim Higginson – Labour

Chepstow (Bulwark)

  • Sally Ashby – Labour
  • Margaret Griffiths – Labour
  • Helen Elizabeth Livesey-Jones – Labour
  • Jim MacTaggart – Labour

Chepstow (Mount Pleasant)

  • Emma Louise Becker – Liberal Democrats

Chepstow (Thornwell)

  • Tudor Griffiths – Labour
  • Dale Rooke – Labour
  • Armand Watts – Labour

Crucorney (Bwlch Trewyn and Oldcastle)

  • Doris Mary Phillips – party not listed

Crucorney (Cwmyoy)

  • Helen Rippin – party not listed

Crucorney (Forest and Ffwddog)

  • John Henry Davies – party not listed

Crucorney (Llanvihangel Crucorney)

  • Robin Leslie Evans – party not listed
  • Ros Morgan – Independent

Crucorney (Pandy)

  • Ann Bentley – party not listed
  • Richard Morgan-Evans – Independent

Devauden (Devauden)

  • Peter Blakeborough Kenington – Independent
  • Jacqueline Williams – Party not listed

Devauden (Itton)

  • Geoffrey Malcolm Powell – party not listed

Devauden (Kilgwrrwg)

  • Anthony Kitson-Smith – Party not listed

Devauden (Llanvihangel Tor-Y-Mynydd)

  • Jane Lesley Lucas – Conservative

Gobion Fawr (Llanddewi Rhydderch)

  • Helen Louise Alford – Party not listed
  • Deborah Gaines – Party not listed

Gobion Fawr (Llangattock-nigh-Usk)

  • Emily Hammick – party not listed

Goetre Fawr (Goetre Wharf)

  • Owen Dodd – Party not listed

Goetre Fawr (Goytre)

  • Peter Daniel – Party not listed
  • Nigel Martin Morrey – Party not listed
  • Janet Robins – Labour

Goetre Fawr (Llanover)

  • Morgan Chandler – Party not listed

Goetre Fawr (Nant-Y-Derry)

  • Jan Butler – Conservative

Grosmont (Grosmont)

  • Daisy Learmond – Party not listed
  • Jude Rogers – Party not listed
  • Lowri Wynn Morgan – Party not listed

Llanarth (Bryngwyn)

  • Derek Jones – party not listed

Llanarth (Clytha)

  • Lindsey Jane Williams – Party not listed

Llanarth (Kemeys Commander and Llancayo)

  • Richard Marfell – Party not listed

Llanarth (Llanarth)

  • Christopher David Johns – Party not listed

Llanbadoc (Glascoed)

  • Jenny Carpenter – Party not listed
  • Paula Vivien Clarke – Party not listed

Llanbadoc (Little Mill)

  • Julian Bowen-Sargent – Party not listed
  • Colin James Deakins – Independent
  • Lucy-Ann Rands – Party not listed

Llanbadoc (Monkswood)

  • Helen Ann May-Maebus – Party not listed
  • Jo Storey – Party not listed

Llanelly (Darrenfelin)

  • Jane Pratt – Conservative
  • Dean Williams – party not listed

Llanelly (Gilwern)

  • Tony Carrington – Party not listed
  • Nigel Dean Curtis – Party not listed
  • Leigh Paul Dainton – Party not listed
  • Richard Stuart Dixon – Party not listed
  • Adrian Edwards – Party not listed
  • Grahame Vaughan Nelmes – Party not listed
  • Keith Rose – Independent
  • Hazel Stockham – Party not listed
  • Archie Thomas – Party not listed

Llanfoist (Govilon)

  • Hannah Elizabeth Jarvis – Conservative

Llanfoist (Llanfoist)

  • Mark Davies – Independent

Llangybi Fawr (Coed-Y-Paen)

  • Graham Rogers – Independent

Llangybi Fawr (Llangybi)

  • Peter Marshall – Party not listed
  • Caroline Norma Watts – Party not listed

Llangybi Fawr (Llanhennock)

  • Allan Thomas – Party not listed

Llangybi Fawr (Tredunnock)

  • Olenka Dean – Party not listed

Llantilio Pertholey (Mardy)

  • Ashley Barber – Party not listed
  • Michael Edwards – Party not listed
  • Michael Hayward – Party not listed

Llantilio Pertholey (Pantygelli)

  • Scott Alan Baugh – Independent

Llantilio Pertholey (Sgyrrid)

  • Julian Francis Gray – Independent
  • Clive John Harry – Independent

Llantrisant Fawr (Gwernesney)

  • Gwynfor Ian Gardiner – Party not listed

Llantrisant Fawr (Llangwm)

  • Robert William Trigg – Party not listed

Llantrisant Fawr (Llansoy)

  • John Watkins – Party not listed

Llantrisant Fawr (Llantrisant)

  • Glyn Powell Williams – Party not listed

Magor with Undy (Magor East)

  • Paul Frederick Cawley – Independent
  • Donna James – Independent

Magor with Undy (Magor West)

  • Neeta Baicher – Party not listed
  • Carole Hopkins – Independent
  • Frances Taylor – Independent

Magor with Undy (Undy)

  • Michael Meredith James – Independent
  • Penny Kirkham – Party not listed

Mathern (Mathern)

  • David John Harris – Party not listed
  • Matt Sidwell – Independent

Mathern (Mounton)

  • Carolyn Ann Ovenden – Party not listed

Mathern (Pwllmeyric)

  • Gareth Page – Party not listed
  • Sylvia Louise Stevens – Party not listed

Mitchel Troy (Cwmcarvan)

  • Jason Charles Quenault – Party not listed

Mitchel Troy (Mitchel Troy)

  • Alan Morgan – Party not listed

Mitchel Troy (Tregare)

  • Julian Dyer – Party not listed
  • Jason Edward Straker Francis – Party not listed

Mitchel Troy (Wonastow)

  • Gaynor Connor – Party not listed

Monmouth (Drybridge)

  • Martyn Ford – Independent

Monmouth (Osbaston)

  • Mike James – Conservative

Monmouth (Overmonnow)

  • Steven Garratt – Labour

Monmouth (Town)

  • Abbie Katsande – Conservative

Monmouth (Wyesham)

  • Alice Fletcher – Labour

Portskewett (Leechpool)

  • Ian Herbert Standing – Conservative

Portskewett (Portskewett Village)

  • James Michael Adams – Independent
  • Carol Carne – Conservative
  • Lisa Claire Dymock – Conservative
  • Timothy John Fawcitt – Conservative
  • Phillip Holley – Conservative
  • Peter Richard Nurcombe – Conservative

Portskewett (Sudbrook)

  • Tom Parker – Conservative

Raglan (Llandenny)

  • Richard Leslie Moorby – Party not listed

Rogiet

  • Paul Cromwell – Independent
  • Philip Ellwood – Party not listed
  • Janet Fowler – Party not listed
  • Robert Frederick Stallard – Party not listed
  • Anna Wilson – Party not listed

Shirenewton (Earlswood and Newchurch)

  • Andy Williamson – Party not listed
  • Elizabeth Wixcey – Party not listed

Shirenewton (Shirenewton and Mynyddbach)

  • Philip James Butterworth – Party not listed
  • Keith Melville Dunn – Party not listed
  • Ian Martin – Party not listed

Skenfrith (Llanvetherine)

  • James Trefor Goodwin Beavan – Party not listed
  • David Wynne Hughes Jones – Independent

St Arvans

  • Rita Christine Edwards – Party not listed
  • Peter Farley – Party not listed
  • John Barrie Howells – Party not listed
  • Mike Sunderland – Party not listed

Trellech United (Llanishen)

  • Martin Oliver Blakebrough – Liberal Democrats
  • George Weston – Independent

Trellech United (Penallt)

  • David May – Party not listed
  • Nikki Scarr – Independent

Trellech United (Trellech Town)

  • Rosemary Decker-Thomas – Independent
  • Alan Poulter – Party not listed

Usk

  • David Harrison – Party not listed
  • Meirion Howells – Independent
  • Alison Ivin – Independent
  • Amberley Lilian Morgan – Conservative
  • Steven O`Brien – Independent
  • Kay Peacock – Independent
  • Glenn Roderick – Party not listed

Whitecastle (Penrhos)

  • John Gwinnett Biggs – Party not listed

Whitecastle (Whitecastle)

  • Lauren Catherine Hughes – Party not listed
  • Christopher David Lewis – Party not listed

Wye Valley (Llandogo)

  • Lynne Parker – Party not listed
  • Carla Snell – Party not listed

Wye Valley (Tintern)

  • Angus John Ashman – Party not listed
  • Steve Evans – Independent
  • Jamie Morrison – Party not listed
  • Stephanie Susan Shewell – Party not listed