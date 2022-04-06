A LARGE number of candidates standing for town and community councils in Monmouthshire will be elected unopposed.
There will be elections in just 17 of 98 town and community council wards in the county next month.
People who have put their names forward in 81 wards where there are not enough candidates to hold an election will be elected unopposed.
The elections on May 5 are due to be held for 31 town and community councils in Monmouthshire.
The deadline for nominations was 4pm on Tuesday, April 5.
Here is a list of the candidates who have been elected in uncontested wards.
Caerwent (Caerwent)
- Kevin Evans – Independent
- Anne-Marie Spooner – party not listed
Caerwent (Crick)
- Kay Swift – party not listed
Caerwent (Dinham)
- Gavin Jon Foxall
Caerwent (Llanvair Discoed)
- Mike John – Independent
Caerwent (St. Brides Netherwent)
- Paul Dalton
Caldicot (Caldicot Cross)
- Peter Strong
- Kerry Joanne Wreford-Bush
Caldicot (Dewstow)
- Tony Easson – Labour
- Max Mitchell – Labour
- Frank Rowberry – Labour
Caldicot (Severn)
- Kay Harris – Independent
- Jim Higginson – Labour
Chepstow (Bulwark)
- Sally Ashby – Labour
- Margaret Griffiths – Labour
- Helen Elizabeth Livesey-Jones – Labour
- Jim MacTaggart – Labour
Chepstow (Mount Pleasant)
- Emma Louise Becker – Liberal Democrats
Chepstow (Thornwell)
- Tudor Griffiths – Labour
- Dale Rooke – Labour
- Armand Watts – Labour
Crucorney (Bwlch Trewyn and Oldcastle)
- Doris Mary Phillips – party not listed
Crucorney (Cwmyoy)
- Helen Rippin – party not listed
Crucorney (Forest and Ffwddog)
- John Henry Davies – party not listed
Crucorney (Llanvihangel Crucorney)
- Robin Leslie Evans – party not listed
- Ros Morgan – Independent
Crucorney (Pandy)
- Ann Bentley – party not listed
- Richard Morgan-Evans – Independent
Devauden (Devauden)
- Peter Blakeborough Kenington – Independent
- Jacqueline Williams – Party not listed
Devauden (Itton)
- Geoffrey Malcolm Powell – party not listed
Devauden (Kilgwrrwg)
- Anthony Kitson-Smith – Party not listed
Devauden (Llanvihangel Tor-Y-Mynydd)
- Jane Lesley Lucas – Conservative
Gobion Fawr (Llanddewi Rhydderch)
- Helen Louise Alford – Party not listed
- Deborah Gaines – Party not listed
Gobion Fawr (Llangattock-nigh-Usk)
- Emily Hammick – party not listed
Goetre Fawr (Goetre Wharf)
- Owen Dodd – Party not listed
Goetre Fawr (Goytre)
- Peter Daniel – Party not listed
- Nigel Martin Morrey – Party not listed
- Janet Robins – Labour
Goetre Fawr (Llanover)
- Morgan Chandler – Party not listed
Goetre Fawr (Nant-Y-Derry)
- Jan Butler – Conservative
Grosmont (Grosmont)
- Daisy Learmond – Party not listed
- Jude Rogers – Party not listed
- Lowri Wynn Morgan – Party not listed
Llanarth (Bryngwyn)
- Derek Jones – party not listed
Llanarth (Clytha)
- Lindsey Jane Williams – Party not listed
Llanarth (Kemeys Commander and Llancayo)
- Richard Marfell – Party not listed
Llanarth (Llanarth)
- Christopher David Johns – Party not listed
Llanbadoc (Glascoed)
- Jenny Carpenter – Party not listed
- Paula Vivien Clarke – Party not listed
Llanbadoc (Little Mill)
- Julian Bowen-Sargent – Party not listed
- Colin James Deakins – Independent
- Lucy-Ann Rands – Party not listed
Llanbadoc (Monkswood)
- Helen Ann May-Maebus – Party not listed
- Jo Storey – Party not listed
Llanelly (Darrenfelin)
- Jane Pratt – Conservative
- Dean Williams – party not listed
Llanelly (Gilwern)
- Tony Carrington – Party not listed
- Nigel Dean Curtis – Party not listed
- Leigh Paul Dainton – Party not listed
- Richard Stuart Dixon – Party not listed
- Adrian Edwards – Party not listed
- Grahame Vaughan Nelmes – Party not listed
- Keith Rose – Independent
- Hazel Stockham – Party not listed
- Archie Thomas – Party not listed
Llanfoist (Govilon)
- Hannah Elizabeth Jarvis – Conservative
Llanfoist (Llanfoist)
- Mark Davies – Independent
Llangybi Fawr (Coed-Y-Paen)
- Graham Rogers – Independent
Llangybi Fawr (Llangybi)
- Peter Marshall – Party not listed
- Caroline Norma Watts – Party not listed
Llangybi Fawr (Llanhennock)
- Allan Thomas – Party not listed
Llangybi Fawr (Tredunnock)
- Olenka Dean – Party not listed
Llantilio Pertholey (Mardy)
- Ashley Barber – Party not listed
- Michael Edwards – Party not listed
- Michael Hayward – Party not listed
Llantilio Pertholey (Pantygelli)
- Scott Alan Baugh – Independent
Llantilio Pertholey (Sgyrrid)
- Julian Francis Gray – Independent
- Clive John Harry – Independent
Llantrisant Fawr (Gwernesney)
- Gwynfor Ian Gardiner – Party not listed
Llantrisant Fawr (Llangwm)
- Robert William Trigg – Party not listed
Llantrisant Fawr (Llansoy)
- John Watkins – Party not listed
Llantrisant Fawr (Llantrisant)
- Glyn Powell Williams – Party not listed
Magor with Undy (Magor East)
- Paul Frederick Cawley – Independent
- Donna James – Independent
Magor with Undy (Magor West)
- Neeta Baicher – Party not listed
- Carole Hopkins – Independent
- Frances Taylor – Independent
Magor with Undy (Undy)
- Michael Meredith James – Independent
- Penny Kirkham – Party not listed
Mathern (Mathern)
- David John Harris – Party not listed
- Matt Sidwell – Independent
Mathern (Mounton)
- Carolyn Ann Ovenden – Party not listed
Mathern (Pwllmeyric)
- Gareth Page – Party not listed
- Sylvia Louise Stevens – Party not listed
Mitchel Troy (Cwmcarvan)
- Jason Charles Quenault – Party not listed
Mitchel Troy (Mitchel Troy)
- Alan Morgan – Party not listed
Mitchel Troy (Tregare)
- Julian Dyer – Party not listed
- Jason Edward Straker Francis – Party not listed
Mitchel Troy (Wonastow)
- Gaynor Connor – Party not listed
Monmouth (Drybridge)
- Martyn Ford – Independent
Monmouth (Osbaston)
- Mike James – Conservative
Monmouth (Overmonnow)
- Steven Garratt – Labour
Monmouth (Town)
- Abbie Katsande – Conservative
Monmouth (Wyesham)
- Alice Fletcher – Labour
Portskewett (Leechpool)
- Ian Herbert Standing – Conservative
Portskewett (Portskewett Village)
- James Michael Adams – Independent
- Carol Carne – Conservative
- Lisa Claire Dymock – Conservative
- Timothy John Fawcitt – Conservative
- Phillip Holley – Conservative
- Peter Richard Nurcombe – Conservative
Portskewett (Sudbrook)
- Tom Parker – Conservative
Raglan (Llandenny)
- Richard Leslie Moorby – Party not listed
Rogiet
- Paul Cromwell – Independent
- Philip Ellwood – Party not listed
- Janet Fowler – Party not listed
- Robert Frederick Stallard – Party not listed
- Anna Wilson – Party not listed
Shirenewton (Earlswood and Newchurch)
- Andy Williamson – Party not listed
- Elizabeth Wixcey – Party not listed
Shirenewton (Shirenewton and Mynyddbach)
- Philip James Butterworth – Party not listed
- Keith Melville Dunn – Party not listed
- Ian Martin – Party not listed
Skenfrith (Llanvetherine)
- James Trefor Goodwin Beavan – Party not listed
- David Wynne Hughes Jones – Independent
St Arvans
- Rita Christine Edwards – Party not listed
- Peter Farley – Party not listed
- John Barrie Howells – Party not listed
- Mike Sunderland – Party not listed
Trellech United (Llanishen)
- Martin Oliver Blakebrough – Liberal Democrats
- George Weston – Independent
Trellech United (Penallt)
- David May – Party not listed
- Nikki Scarr – Independent
Trellech United (Trellech Town)
- Rosemary Decker-Thomas – Independent
- Alan Poulter – Party not listed
Usk
- David Harrison – Party not listed
- Meirion Howells – Independent
- Alison Ivin – Independent
- Amberley Lilian Morgan – Conservative
- Steven O`Brien – Independent
- Kay Peacock – Independent
- Glenn Roderick – Party not listed
Whitecastle (Penrhos)
- John Gwinnett Biggs – Party not listed
Whitecastle (Whitecastle)
- Lauren Catherine Hughes – Party not listed
- Christopher David Lewis – Party not listed
Wye Valley (Llandogo)
- Lynne Parker – Party not listed
- Carla Snell – Party not listed
Wye Valley (Tintern)
- Angus John Ashman – Party not listed
- Steve Evans – Independent
- Jamie Morrison – Party not listed
- Stephanie Susan Shewell – Party not listed
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.