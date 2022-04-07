PLANS to build housing on a site in Undy which is thought to date back to the early medieval period have been lodged with Monmouthshire council.

A planning application proposes building nine homes on land which was previously occupied by Tythe House off Church Road.

The site is now vacant after the former home and its outbuildings were knocked down in 2013 or 2014.

But the building, known to have been in existence at the time of the Undy Tithe Map in 1840, is now recorded as a new archaeological site.

The potential for archaeological remains on the site dating back to the times of the Roman Empire is considered ‘high’, with several buildings and burials dating back to the Romano-British having been found within 200-metres of the site.

The date of origin of Tythe House is unknown, but a planning statement says at least part of the site may be medieval.

“There is a strong link with these former buildings and the ecclesiastical history of the village of Undy,” a planning statement says.

“Furthermore, if present, the impact of the development upon them would be high.

“Overall, the impact of the development on this potential heritage asset is considered to be major.”

A planning statement says that, given the archaeological interest in the site, a condition previously proposed by the Glamorgan Gwent Archaeological Trust could be agreed.

This would ensure no building work starts until a programme of archaeological work in accordance with a written scheme of investigation is in place.

The condition was proposed when a previous application for six homes on the site was approved.

A planning statement says the new proposed scheme “represents a more efficient use of the site”, with a housing density which “reflects the character and appearance of the surrounding area”.

The proposals include private car parking at each home, a planting scheme and a focus on green infrastructure.

A proportion of affordable homes are also included, with planning guidance stating at least 25 per cent of the development should be affordable housing.

The layout of the homes is planned to mirror those nearby at Bridwell Gardens, by maintaining a cul-de-sac form of development.

The proposed access point for vehicles is from Church Road, which is where the homes would be set back from.

Monmouthshire council will assess the plans in the coming months.