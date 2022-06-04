South Wales Argus
A4042 re-opened after earlier crash between Cwmbran and Pontypool

By Tom Moody

  • - The A4042 was closed between Cwmbran and Pontypool due to a crash at around 7.30pm.
  • - Gwent Police confirmed the road was closed heading northbound from the Rechem roundabout to the McDonald's roundabout.
  • - The road re-opened shortly after 9pm.