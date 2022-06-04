A4042 re-opened after earlier crash between Cwmbran and Pontypool

A4042 crash from Cwmbran to Pontypool McDonald's roundabout
- - The A4042 was closed between Cwmbran and Pontypool due to a crash at around 7.30pm.
- - Gwent Police confirmed the road was closed heading northbound from the Rechem roundabout to the McDonald's roundabout.
- - The road re-opened shortly after 9pm.
