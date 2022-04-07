THE RULES for visiting patients in Gwent hospitals have changed from today.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board confirmed last night that visiting will once again be allowed – but there remains strict guidance around this.
It comes after non-essential hospital visits have been banned since January 10 due to the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
Under the new rules, one family member or close contact can visit a patient between 8am and 8pm for up to one hour.
This must be arranged in advance with ward staff.
They must have evidence of a negative lateral flow test taken before their visit, and must not have tested positive or been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid within the past 10 days.
Visitors must wear a face covering, unless medically exempt, and wear PPE if asked by hospital staff.
And when visiting, people must complete a screening questionnaire before entry to the ward.
“We would like to thank our communities who have supported us in keeping our hospitals safe for the last few months by keeping to our visiting guidance,” said a health board spokesperson. “We are delighted at this positive step forward to support our community when visiting our hospitals.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment