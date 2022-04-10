WORK to restore the railway line between Newport and Ebbw Vale will take its next step forward over the Easter period.

The Newport-Ebbw Vale rail link was closed in 1962, meaning train passengers have had to travel via Cardiff ever since.

The Argus has long campaigned for the link to be restored, and in 2018 the Welsh Government announced it would be restored.

Network Rail has warned passengers that from 11.35pm on Thursday, April 14, through to 5.40am on Tuesday, April 19, work will be carried out on the line.

At Llanhilleth station, engineers will be working to tamp the track alongside the platform – which is the process of picking up the track and compressing the stones underneath the rails to secure the foundations.

Teams will also be working at several locations between Aberbeeg and Crosskeys stations to install guard rails which help to stabilise trains on the railway.

Across the stretch of track, a number of maintenance activities, ground investigations and surveys will also be carried out.

Throughout the Easter weekend, there will be replacement buses between Cardiff Central and Ebbw Vale Town stations. Passengers are advised to check journeycheck.com/tfwrail before travelling.

Later this year, major work will begin to build brand-new platforms at Llanhilleth and Newbridge stations and a new footbridge with lifts at Llanhilleth station.

Local residents can visit the following drop-in events to find out more about the plans:

Tuesday, May 10, 3pm-7pm at Newbridge Memo, NP11 4FH;

Tuesday, May 17, 3pm-7pm at Llanhilleth Miner’s Institute, NP13 2JT;

Monday, May 23, 3pm-7pm at Crosskeys Rugby Club, NP11 7BS.

Sian Bowers, senior sponsor from Network Rail said: “We have timed with major upgrade work to take place over the bank holiday as that’s when fewer passengers travel on the railway.

“We’d like to thank local communities and passengers in advance for bearing with us and apologise for any disruption that we may cause.

“This is a really exciting project that will transform rail travel for passengers, so I’d urge anyone wishing to find out more to come along to one of our drop-in events.”

James Price, Transport for Wales chief executive, said: “We are very pleased to see Network Rail’s planned improvements for passengers on the Ebbw Vale line are getting underway, as these upgrades are going to make a huge difference to the local communities this line serves.

“We would like to remind passengers buses will replace trains this Easter weekend and they will be stopping at all stations between Cardiff and Ebbw Vale Town. We would like to thank everyone for their patience.”