POLICE have launched a manhunt for convicted burglar Dafydd Merkel.
The 36-year-old has been recalled to prison after breaching the conditions of his release.
Merkel, from Llanbradach, received a four-year sentence for burglary at Cardiff Crown Court in August 2018.
He was released from prison on licence in August 2021, but has since breached his licence conditions, meaning he has now been recalled to prison.
Anyone with information about Merkel's whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting 22*68505.
Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.