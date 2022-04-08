INSPIRING, dedicated, courageous: these are just some of the words used to describe the winners of this year’s South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards 2021/22, held in association with Cardiff Metropolitan University.
Students on their way to St Martin’s in Caerphilly this morning now have extra reason to be proud of their learning community after it was named both the ‘Secondary School’ and headline ‘School of the Year’. Meanwhile their Lee Jarvis took the mantle of ‘Head Teacher of the Year’.
Lee Jarvis - head teacher at St Martin's School, Caerphilly
Others honoured at a glittering ceremony at Rougemont School included Bassaleg School’s long-serving learning support manager Terri Booth, who was thrilled to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, while staff at Cwm Ifor Primary School in Caerphilly, in particular Gareth Rees, Paul Rowlands and Nathan Williams, won the ‘Above and Beyond’ Award for the way they helped not just their pupils but an entire community following the death of a 10-year-old boy after an attack by a dog. Cwm Ifor was also named ‘Primary School of the Year’.
The full list of winners are:
- School of the Year, sponsored by Cardiff Metropolitan University: St Martin’s School, Caerphilly.
- Above and Beyond Award, sponsored by Caerphilly County Borough Council: Gareth Rees, Paul Rowlands, Nathan Williams and staff at Cwm Ifor Primary School, Caerphilly.
- Digital Innovation Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society: Nick South of Western Power Distribution.
- New Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Cintec International Ltd: Holly Gordon of Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School in Newport.
- Further Education Lecturer of the Year, sponsored by Western Power Distribution: Peter Britton of Coleg Gwent.
- Primary School of the Year, sponsored by Icon Creative Design: Cwm Ifor Primary School, Caerphilly.
- Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Western Power Distribution Bristol: Terri Booth, Ysgol Bassaleg School, Newport.
- Head Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Portal Training: Lee Jarvis, St Martin’s School, Caerphilly.
- Primary School Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council: Paige Jenkins, Glasllwch Primary School, Newport.
- Secondary School Teacher of the Year, sponsored by the University of South Wales: Ben Powell, Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School, Newport.
- Teaching Assistant of the Year, sponsored by New Directions Education: Hayley Best, St David’s RC Primary School, Cwmbran.
- Early Years Education, sponsored by University of South Wales: Sonja Goss, George Street Primary School, Pontypool.
- Welsh Medium Teacher of the Year / Athro Cyfrwng Cymraeg y Flwyddyn, supported by Newport City Council: Jacqui Spiller, Coleg Gwent.
- Secondary School of the Year, sponsored by Portal Training: St Martin’s School, Caerphilly.
- Best Welsh Language Initiative / Y Fenter Gymraeg Orau, sponsored by Coleg Gwent: Liz Evans-Braun of Cymraeg i Blant Casnewydd, Newport.
